The Conjuring: Last Rites Turns the Horror Franchise into a Schmaltzy Soap Opera

Some might be surprised to hear the franchise described as a work of conservative ideology, but it’s true. Even beyond the explicit form of Catholicism espoused by the movies’ version of the Warrens, many plot points revolve around demons attacking when the nuclear family breaks down, whether its dad being on the road too long or a woman raised by a single father.

But where previous entries offered pleasures to viewers with different politics, The Conjuring: Last Rites puts its ideology before character or even scares, thereby diminishing even the better movies that preceded it.

The Specter of Conservativism

A quick glance at the critical and cultural response to The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2 shows that mass audiences could enjoy those movies despite their frequently conservative perspective, in the same way they could ignore the movie’s sanitizing of the actual Ed and Lorraine Warren, who have been credibly accused of exploitation and abuse.

That’s nothing particularly new for cinema. Buster Keaton’s acrobatics make The General a blast despite its Confederate trappings. Dirty Harry is simultaneously a celebration of state violence and a taut thriller. Poltergeist suggests that little Carol Anne can only be saved if the hippie Freemans become Reaganites, but it remains an incredibly entertaining horror film.

The first two Conjuring movies followed in the footsteps of these films by giving viewers something more than its worldview. In both The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, Wan uses his bravado filmmaking to stage impressively scary set pieces. The first two films benefit from the not just the charisma and chemistry that Wilson and Farmiga bring to their characters, but also from the strong supporting cast that portrays the beleaguered families they help. Wilson is so charming when he sings an Elvis song in The Conjuring 2 that we don’t notice that the film is suggesting this family run by a single mother needs the presence of a man to set things right.

Since Wan stepped out of the director’s chair and Michael Chaves stepped in, those pleasures have dissipated and the worldview has become impossible to ignore. It’s not just that Chaves is less skilled than Wan, although that’s certainly true: most of Chaves’s scares come from inserting a loud noise into the soundtrack after a period of silence. It’s that the movies become primarily about defending conservative Catholicism and the nuclear family.