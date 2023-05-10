Batman Begins Broke a Batman Movie Villain Rule

There once was a moment when playing the villain in a Batman movie was a status symbol in Hollywood. Jack Nicholson famously was paid in the ballpark of $80 to $90 million after his back-end deal to do the original Batman movie of 1989; Jim Carrey was officially marked as an A-lister when he got cast as the Riddler opposite Tommy Lee Jones, who was fresh off his Oscar win for The Fugitive (1993), in Batman Forever (1995); and Pulp Fiction’s Uma Thurman beat out Julia Roberts at the peak of her America’s Sweetheart superstardom to be Poison Ivy to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Mr. Freeze in Batman & Robin (1997).

That kind of glitzy—and what some might call stunt—casting came to an end with Batman Begins (2005). As the first hard reset of a popular movie franchise in the 21st century, this is the film that put “reboot” in the lexicon with Christian Bale assuming a brooding, melancholy Batman mantle eight years after George Clooney donned it with a smirk. It was a sharp reimagining that threw out the rules of what audiences thought they knew about Batman movies… and their villains.

The film would also mark the beginning of a fruitful collaboration between Christopher Nolan and actor Cillian Murphy, the Irish actor who has appeared in six Nolan films since ’05, including this summer’s eagerly anticipated Oppenheimer. That film will tell the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the nuclear bomb. His creation ended World War II and ushered in a frightening new era in geopolitics. The film is also the first time Murphy has taken the leading role of a Nolan picture. Yet while promoting the film together in a chat with Entertainment Weekly, the two recently reflected on how Murphy auditioned for the title role in Batman Begins… and why that allowed Nolan to break an unspoken Warner Bros. rule about Batman villains.

“I remember I was up in San Francisco writing Batman Begins and there was something in the San Francisco Chronicle about 28 Days Later,” Nolan told Murphy and the magazine. “I saw a picture of you with your head shaved and your crazy eyes—no offense. I remember being struck by your presence, literally from that one photograph, and then started to look into who you were and what you’d done, and got very excited about the idea of meeting you and having you screen test for Batman.”