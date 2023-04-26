The Flash: What Michael Keaton’s Batman Return Was Like On Set

The Flash has finally released a full trailer, one that leans as heavily on its Batman connections as it possibly can. That’s no surprise, considering that this movie prominently boasts the return of Michael Keaton to the role of the Dark Knight for the first time in 30 years, a feat that even the most fervent DC fans would have once considered impossible.

And despite the very public troubles of star Ezra Miller, the uphill battle of public perception that films tied to the soon-to-be-defunct DCEU face, and the dawning of a new era under DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran over the next few years, The Flash got a serious vote of confidence from Warner Bros. with an early screening at CinemaCon in Las Vegas and a press event in Los Angeles that yielded positive reactions. And while the film is indeed a colorful and ambitious superhero adventure, the long shadow cast by Keaton’s Batman is almost inescapable. But The Flash director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti told some surprisingly lighthearted tales about the Dark Knight’s return to a crowd of journalists on the Warner Bros. lot.

“He is the most energetic human being you’ll ever meet,” Barbara Muschietti said of Keaton. “It’s insane. One of the missions is when you had him on set, you had to be on the ball 100% and keeping him busy because you don’t want that man bored.”

To drive that point home, the pair shared an anecdote surrounding how they got Keaton to return to the role, which involved taking the actor out for lunch at an Italian restaurant, a date that he arrived to in a unique way. “He came in jogging,” she said. “We had food, he literally rolled the script under his arm, and left jogging.” Seems like something Bruce Wayne would do.