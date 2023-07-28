Summer Is Actually the Scariest Time of the Year For Horror Movies

With all the hoopla, excitement, and massive box office last week due to the combined cinematic juggernaut known as Barbenheimer, it would not be remiss on the part of audiences if they completely ignored another new movie that opened the same weekend: a horror film called Cobweb from Lionsgate Films. The movie was released on less than 2,000 screens (the exact number is hard to find), and the box office did not even register enough to land the movie in the week’s Top 10.

Cobweb did generate some good reviews, though, albeit not enough to create any kind of buzz online. And generally we have to agree with the overall negative reception: despite the welcome presence of Lizzy Caplan (Fatal Attraction) and Antony Starr (The Boys), the movie is tedious to watch and murky to look at, following the current trend of some horror films to pretend that ultra-dark visuals are a metaphor for the scenario that the characters find themselves in. Nevertheless, Cobweb is a horror film that, at a first glance, can fit into the recent few years of successful genre outings that extrapolate horror out of personal or family trauma, and in a different environment, might have eked out a decent win for Lionsgate.

More Interestingly, however is that three additional genre (or genre-adjacent) entries are in the offing: Disney’s family-friendly Haunted Mansion, and more acutely important to genre aficionados, A24’s genuinely creepy Talk to Me, arrive this week in much wider release. Both release this weekend, and even if either/or is steamrolled by Barbie and Oppenheimer in its second week, they continue a trend that’s already been going strong this summer: audiences love horror. We had a glimpse of that at the beginning of the month when Insidious: The Red Door overperformed and beat Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in Insidious’ first weekend (it was Indy’s second). Meanwhile, let’s also not forget the year’s second Dracula-inspired movie, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, is out August 11.

At a glance, this might seem like a strange anomaly to some. Surely, studios should be releasing horror in the Halloween corridor we now now know as “spooky season,” yes? (And like the Christmas holidays, it even seems that spooky season extends itself backward every year, with it beginning these days in September.) It’s an easy assumption to make, one that we were preparing to write ourselves until we stopped, took a closer look, and realized that, in fact, summer may be the best time for scary movies, at least in terms of box office.