The Best Winter Horror Movies to Watch in the Cold Months

The less you know about this the better its devastation plays.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

As a film that is actually set around almost an entire year—1897, to be exact—Francis Ford Coppola’s luscious and decadent chiller memorably concludes in the dead of winter when the snow is piling high. The film might be deceptively titled, but Bram Stoker’s Dracula is nevertheless a tour de force in old school film production, complete with Oscar winning costumes and makeup, and special effects resurrected straight out of the Vaudeville era. This includes its wintry wickedness too.

With only a single shot actually filmed in natural daylight, there is a heightened hysteria to the way Coppola conjures a stylized vision, including his third act snowstorm in the wilderness of Transylvania. As alluring as any other of the movie’s feverish dreamscapes, the white powder that falls on Winona Ryder and Anthony Hopkins’ cloaked heads never looks exactly real, yet is impossible not to find seductive with its painterly quality and rich cinematography. The lurid claustrophobia only grows as Ryder’s vampire-halfling momentarily ensnares Hopkins’ Van Helsing, and Van Helsing then in turn uses his actual sword while visiting Dracula’s Brides in their crypt. The effect is operatic and ponderous, and finally overwhelming as audiences are driven into the mania that pushes the vampire hunters and their prey during a climactic horse chase over icy mountains. It all leaves every character mad… and buried under an Eastern European cold that’s as enthralling as any vampire bite.

The Children (2008)

The idea of our very children turning against us is hardly a new one—it’s manifested in everything from Village of the Damned to Who Can Kill a Child? to The Good Son—but it was brought home in especially nasty fashion with this 2008 horror thriller directed by Tom Shankland (who has recently directed episodes of The Leftovers and The Punisher). Two sisters and their families get together at the elder sister’s secluded country home for Christmas, only for the children to begin turning against their parents in homicidal fashion, forcing the adults to fight for their lives, even as they grapple with the idea of killing their own offspring.

The film’s holiday backdrop, normally a respite for families, is ironically turned into a festival of death as the tots find macabre ways to off their parents. It’s never really explained what turns the kids into literal little monsters (there are suggestions of some kind of infection early on), but what gives The Children an extra twist of the knife is the exploration of the parental urge to defend one’s own kids, even in the face of their worst possible behavior. Tautly written and directed and genuinely disturbing, The Children will leave you chilled in ways that have nothing to do with its winter setting.

Dead Snow (2009)

Snow and Nazi zombies. Do you really need to know more? Tommy Wirkola’s film is heavy on style and completely absent of anything resembling substance, but in the long nights of deep chill, who is looking for anything too meaty in their entertainment? Thus enters Dead Snow, a gonzo horror movie in which Third Reich, goose-stepping ghouls parade around a Norwegian mountain cabin that is ostensibly for skiing, yet primarily exists to provide the zombies with a fresh stream of meat to devour. You see them eat, machine gun, and slice humans who in turn get to use all manner of World War II tech against the hordes of corpses who seem inexplicably less scary in death than they did in life. For those who just like mayhem, complete with some Edvard Grieg music to class things up upon occasion, this is hard to beat.