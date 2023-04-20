Beau Is Afraid: Joaquin Phoenix’s Mommy Issues Aren’t the Only Problems in Ari Aster Film

Even if Beau Is Afraid, writer/director Ari Aster is not. This is evident since after two intense horror outings via his bracing debut Hereditary (2018) and the folk-horror epic Midsommar (2019), Aster’s third feature has now arrived as an intensely strange mash-up of that initial genre along with surreal psychodrama, black comedy, and an outright experimentalism that even dabbles in animation. It’s a deliberately weird stew.

But like some of his contemporaries—I’m thinking of Damien Chazelle with Babylon and Robert Eggers with The Northman—Aster’s big swing is failing to connect. Beau Is Afraid is three hours long and feels every minute of it; the filmmaker even said he came up with this script before he developed his first two horror features, and it feels like the work of a younger filmmaker who wants to say everything he can in this one story because he doesn’t know if he’ll get another chance.

The thing is, there doesn’t seem to be much to say. Joaquin Phoenix—in a performance that seems to be of a piece with other recent, reductive work like Joker—plays a tortured, psychologically damaged, borderline helpless, and inarticulate man-child named Beau. He lives in a crummy apartment in what must be the shittiest neighborhood in all of America. It’s clear from the outset that the near-apocalyptic world Beau lives in (or least the one he sees) is a highly exaggerated version of ours.

We don’t know what, if anything, Beau does for a living, and it may not matter in this scenario, but we do know he sees a therapist (Stephen McKinley Henderson) to deal with the death of his father and his complicated relationship with his mother. It’s while he’s getting ready to hop on a plane to visit her that a series of disasters strike, leaving Beau without his keys, his luggage, or indeed his apartment, as a Dawn of the Dead-like horde of local vagrants, junkies, and thieves drive him from his decrepit sanctuary.