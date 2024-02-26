Star Wars Characters That Definitely Deserved Better

Biggs Darklighter

Going way back to A New Hope, the character of Biggs Darklighter has become something of a legend. The blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance of Garrick Hagon’s Biggs Darklighter in Episode IV means only diehard fans will know who he is. Luke Skywalker’s boyhood pal left Tatooine to join the Imperial Academy but later defected to join the Rebel Alliance. It all sounds pretty gripping…if only that were told on screen.

An early draft of Star Wars pitched Biggs as the brother of Princess Leia Organa, while a second script made him Luke Skywalker’s younger brother. Darklighter was sidelined for the finished product, Hagon is only listed as “Red Three” in the credits, and scenes of him at the fabled Tosche Station were cut. Star Wars Rebels was supposed to show Darklighter defecting from the Empire, but already facing continuity problems, he was swapped out for Wedge Antilles (more on him later).

The Knights of Ren

While most agree that Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren is a well-rounded villain worthy of his legacy as Darth Vader’s grandson, his companions aren’t as fleshed out as he is. There are plenty of gaps on screen between when Ben Skywalker became the outcast protégé of Luke Skywalker and when he joined the Knights of Ren. What’s more, unless you’ve read tie-in comics, you likely won’t know the Knights of Ren even have ties to Solo’s Qi’ra.

Led to a predictable fight with Kylo Ren in Episode IX, the Knights of Ren are just a poor man’s Praetorian Guards but bogged down with backstory you never get to see on screen. The fact that the movies failed to explain the Knights of Ren are dark side users that aren’t Sith proves exactly what went wrong with the shadowy cabal.

General Grievous

Given the prominence of General Grievous in Revenge of the Sith, it feels like the wheezing bucket of bolts was around much longer than his screentime in the Prequel Trilogy closer. The Kaleesh cyborg remains a cool concept that ultimately went down in a blaze of mediocrity. Aside from his climactic showdown with Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, General Grievous didn’t do much in Episode III.

Despite Christopher Lee’s Count Dooku being similarly wasted when introduced in Attack of the Clones, he’s largely been redeemed by expanded stories in The Clone Wars and Tales of the Jedi. General Grievous also had something of a reprieve in The Clone Wars, but thinking of what could’ve been, we’re disappointed that George Lucas didn’t go with his original idea of having Grievous revealed as a disguised Darth Maul during the Clone Wars.