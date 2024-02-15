Star Wars Actor Finally Addresses That Bizarre Palpatine Twist in Rise of Skywalker

There’s no denying that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker certainly made some… interesting storytelling choices, especially with its main villain, who somehow returned to strike back at Rey and the Resistance. Not only does the movie reveal that Supreme Leader Snoke was just one of Emperor Palpatine’s clones all along, and that he’s been secretly preparing for the return of the true Empire and the Sith on Exegol, but we also get the biggest twist of all: Rey (Daisy Ridley) is his granddaughter.

The Emperor’s family tree is more complicated than that, though. Technically, Rey’s father, Dathan, is a failed clone of Palpatine rather than a biological child, but that hasn’t stopped fans from asking the big question: did the Emperor, in fact, have sex at some point during the saga? It’s a question that has haunted many, even if the answer is arguably to horrifying to truly ponder. Either way, actor Ian McDiarmid, Darth Sidious himself, has finally addressed the elephant in the room in an interview with Empire Magazine, and his answer does not disappoint.

“Please don’t pursue that line too vigorously,” he said when asked the question about his character’s more carnal urges before offering his take: “Yes, he does [have sex]. It’s a horrible idea to think of Palpatine having sex in any shape or form.” He unfortunately doesn’t commit to that stance, backtracking a bit for the second half of his answer. “But then, of course, perhaps he didn’t… Maybe it’s all to do with midi-chlorians – and don’t ask me what those are.”

Just tell us the truth, Ian!