Star Wars Theory Gives Hope for the Return of a Missing Prequel Era Character

// #TheBadBatch spoilers 🧵…



I’m reposting this in case y’all missed the thread I wrote soon after the premier:



Animation is methodically planned out, so it seems deliberate that the lines in background are in the exact location Tech’s antenna would be… pic.twitter.com/ATQ3Wo1C39 — Norra ✨ (@NExploradora) February 22, 2024

As Norra points out, animation tends to have more control over what exactly appears in a frame. An animated show isn’t going to have a random Starbucks cup appear in the shot a la Game of Thrones unless someone draws it into a shot on purpose. This doesn’t necessarily mean that Norra is automatically correct, lines could just be lines, but the intentional nature of this medium certainly lends itself to this argument.

Either this is Tech and we’re just really smart or this is the biggest delusion to ever delusion in Star Wars and we’re all insane pic.twitter.com/st17tJ4PJL — moon_shadow🌙✨rot era (@moon1733195) February 22, 2024

Look at that attitude, similar to Tech's here 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vR5YpIRLTo — Michaela Nerudova 🙂 (@MichaelaNerud) February 22, 2024

We also already know that Dr. Hemlock and his team of scientists at the Mount Tantiss base are performing some very weird experiments for the Empire, including something top-secret codenamed Project Necromancer. Even if Tech wasn’t fully resurrected or cloned as part of the project, it’s not impossible that Hemlock could have brought him back from the brink of death in some other creepy way.

“But why would Tech be working for the Empire?” you might be asking. Well, it turns out that Tech fans have several answers for this question as well. There’s the possibility that Tech – resurrected, cloned, or otherwise – was brainwashed, perhaps implanted with another inhibitor chip like the one used on the Clone Army during Order 66. We also know that the Empire isn’t beyond a little torture and mind games to make people more pliable. However, some fans have rightfully pointed out that Tech’s brain was specifically engineered to work on a different level, and therefore might not be as pliable as the Empire thinks.

//Ok A New Theory about that Soldier being Tech 🧵….



Let’s look at out as more of a Sherlock Holmes/Moriarty parallel for Tech and Dr. Hemlock! Thanks to @starshapedrelic for inspiring this theory! #TheBadBatch (contains spoilers!!)



Long thread-please unroll… 🧵 pic.twitter.com/UUrm8POwmE — Norra ✨ (@NExploradora) February 22, 2024

‼️ The Bad Batch Season 3 SPOILERS ‼️



//

//

//



I have a theory. What if you know who actually is Tech, but he wasn’t brainwashed, at least not successfully? A 🧵: — Social Medea (@starshapedrelic) February 22, 2024

There’s also the possibility Dr. Hemlock did try to brainwash Tech, and Tech is playing along to try and gain the upper hand. He’s not really under their influence, but is instead biding his time until he can find a way out of the facility, or at least find out what the Empire is up to and get word back to his squad.

While these theories are unfortunately still just theories, they certainly offer hope for fans of the lovable and awkward clone genius. One thing we do know for sure is that resurrection is never far out of reach when it comes to Star Wars. If Palpatine and Asajj Ventress can come back from the dead, then why not Tech?