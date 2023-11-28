All the Jedi That Survived Order 66

Here’s every Jedi that survived Order 66, momentarily at least.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi had just defeated General Grievous on Utapau in Revenge of the Sith when Order 66 was called. He was able to escape Commander Cody and the other clones on the planet after falling off a cliff in a shower of gunfire, seemingly to his death. Using Grievous’ secret escape ship, Obi-Wan leaves Utapau to reunite with Yoda on Coruscant before following Padmé to Mustafar to try and convince Anakin to come back from the Dark Side. Obi-Wan was unsuccessful in stopping Anakin, but does help find a home for his children after Padmé dies in childbirth. He then goes into hiding on Tatooine to keep an eye on Luke, though Obi-Wan Kenobi showed us that he didn’t spend the entire time between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope on the sandy planet.

Yoda

Like Obi-Wan, Yoda is one of the few surviving members of the Jedi Council. The Jedi Master was on Kashyyyk helping the Wookies defend themselves against Separatist forces when he felt the disturbance of Anakin’s turn to the Dark Side in the Force, as well as the many Jedi deaths that followed. With the help of Chewbacca and Tarfful, Yoda was able to escape Kashyyyk before he met the same fate in Revenge of the Sith. In the aftermath of Order 66, Yoda tried to take on Palpatine himself before realizing that the Sith Lord had become too powerful. Yoda fled Coruscant ashamed that no more could be done to stop the Emperor’s rise to power and met up with Obi-Wan and Senator Bail Organa after the birth of Luke and Leia. With Obi-Wan and Organa agreeing to keep an eye on Luke and Leia, respectively, Yoda decides to commit to a life of exile on the planet Dagobah until such a time that he’s needed by the Force again.

Luke Skywalker

The son of Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Admidala, and twin brother of Leia, Luke Skywalker was born not long after Order 66 was enacted. Even though the extent of his Force capabilities wasn’t yet known, Obi-Wan, Yoda, and Bail Organa still thought it was best to separate him and Leia at birth. Luke was sent to live with Anakin’s step brother Owen Lars and his wife Beru on Tatooine, and remained there until the events of A New Hope.

Leia Organa

Like her brother, Leia was born not long after Order 66 was enacted and thus separated from her brother. Unable to have a child of their own, Senator Bail Organa of Alderaan and his wife Breha adopted Leia and raised her as their own. Though she wasn’t able to start training as a Jedi until after the fall of the Empire, her Force sensitivity was strong enough to make her parents nervous that her true identity would be discovered.

Grogu

Grogu may still have the appearance of a child, but as we learned in season 3 of The Mandalorian, he was a youngling in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant when Order 66 was enacted. He escaped the massacre thanks to the Jedi Kelleren Beq and members of the Naboo Royal Guard. What happened after that is still unclear, but we know the lil guy survived the Galactic Empire into the age of the New Republic.