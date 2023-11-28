All the Jedi That Survived Order 66
Despite Palpatine's best efforts, there are many Jedi who survived Order 66 to carry on their teachings. Here they all are.
This article contains spoilers for all of Star Wars.
The Star Wars universe is no stranger to galaxy-shifting events. The massacres on Dathomir and Mandalore nearly wiped out the Nightsisters and Mandalorians, respectively. The Empire obliterated Alderaan with the Death Star just to prove they could. The Battle of Yavin is such an important turning point in the Rebellion against the Galactic Empire that we still use it as the basis to determine how time passes – like the birth of Jesus Christ, events take place before the Battle of Yavin (BBY) or after (ABY). And yet despite the massive tragedies and victories that this universe has witnessed, Order 66 is still considered to be one of the most drastic and deadly.
Darth Sidious enacted Order 66 at the end of the Clone Wars as a way to wipe out as many Jedi as possible while simultaneously encouraging the galaxy to turn on them. Even though plenty of Jedi survived the initial Order, many were forced into hiding and a life of solitude. Younglings were slaughtered in Darth Vader’s siege of the Jedi Temple or brainwashed into becoming Inquisitors and tracking down other Force-sensitive people for him.
Even though Star Wars continues to reveal more and more Jedi that survived the initial massacre of Order 66, the impact of the Order still stands. Individual Jedi may have lived to see another day, but the institution of the Jedi Order has yet to recover from this moment still.
Here’s every Jedi that survived Order 66, momentarily at least.
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi had just defeated General Grievous on Utapau in Revenge of the Sith when Order 66 was called. He was able to escape Commander Cody and the other clones on the planet after falling off a cliff in a shower of gunfire, seemingly to his death. Using Grievous’ secret escape ship, Obi-Wan leaves Utapau to reunite with Yoda on Coruscant before following Padmé to Mustafar to try and convince Anakin to come back from the Dark Side. Obi-Wan was unsuccessful in stopping Anakin, but does help find a home for his children after Padmé dies in childbirth. He then goes into hiding on Tatooine to keep an eye on Luke, though Obi-Wan Kenobi showed us that he didn’t spend the entire time between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope on the sandy planet.
Yoda
Like Obi-Wan, Yoda is one of the few surviving members of the Jedi Council. The Jedi Master was on Kashyyyk helping the Wookies defend themselves against Separatist forces when he felt the disturbance of Anakin’s turn to the Dark Side in the Force, as well as the many Jedi deaths that followed. With the help of Chewbacca and Tarfful, Yoda was able to escape Kashyyyk before he met the same fate in Revenge of the Sith. In the aftermath of Order 66, Yoda tried to take on Palpatine himself before realizing that the Sith Lord had become too powerful. Yoda fled Coruscant ashamed that no more could be done to stop the Emperor’s rise to power and met up with Obi-Wan and Senator Bail Organa after the birth of Luke and Leia. With Obi-Wan and Organa agreeing to keep an eye on Luke and Leia, respectively, Yoda decides to commit to a life of exile on the planet Dagobah until such a time that he’s needed by the Force again.
Luke Skywalker
The son of Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Admidala, and twin brother of Leia, Luke Skywalker was born not long after Order 66 was enacted. Even though the extent of his Force capabilities wasn’t yet known, Obi-Wan, Yoda, and Bail Organa still thought it was best to separate him and Leia at birth. Luke was sent to live with Anakin’s step brother Owen Lars and his wife Beru on Tatooine, and remained there until the events of A New Hope.
Leia Organa
Like her brother, Leia was born not long after Order 66 was enacted and thus separated from her brother. Unable to have a child of their own, Senator Bail Organa of Alderaan and his wife Breha adopted Leia and raised her as their own. Though she wasn’t able to start training as a Jedi until after the fall of the Empire, her Force sensitivity was strong enough to make her parents nervous that her true identity would be discovered.
Grogu
Grogu may still have the appearance of a child, but as we learned in season 3 of The Mandalorian, he was a youngling in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant when Order 66 was enacted. He escaped the massacre thanks to the Jedi Kelleren Beq and members of the Naboo Royal Guard. What happened after that is still unclear, but we know the lil guy survived the Galactic Empire into the age of the New Republic.
Ahsoka Tano
Even though Ahsoka Tano left the Jedi Order before the events of Order 66, she had recently connected with her former master Anakin Skywalker along with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda in an effort to get their aid in liberating Mandalore from Darth Maul’s rule. With the help of Bo-Katan Kryze, Captain Rex, and a special division of the 501st Legion of Clone Troopers, Ahsoka stops Maul and momentarily frees Mandalore. Their victory is short lived, as Ahsoka soon feels Anakin’s turn to the Dark Side and witnesses the clones she just fought alongside, including her friend Rex, turn their weapons toward her. Rex resists the conditioning of the inhibitor chip long enough for Ahsoka to help him remove it, and the two manage to escape the Star Destroyer they were traveling on.
Baylan Skoll
Baylan Skoll was a General in the Grand Army of the Republic before Order 66 was called. Not much is known about his life before Order 66, though he did know Anakin Skywalker to an extent. Baylan survived until the New Republic era, using his Jedi training to become a mercenary for hire.
Cal Kestis
Cal Kestis was a Padawan studying under Master Jaro Tapal when Order 66 was executed. His master sacrificed himself so that Cal could escape, and Cal spent many years in exile on the planet Bracca before he exposed his powers to save a coworker in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. After fleeing Bracca, Cal joined forces with former Jedi Master Cere Junda, who had lost her padawan Trilla Suduri to the Inquisitors, to find a Jedi Holocron that could lead them to other surviving Jedi across the galaxy.
Kanan Jarrus/Caleb Dume
Caleb Dume was a young Jedi Padawan when the order was called. He fled the planet Kaller after his master Depa Billaba was killed by the Clone Troopers they had been working with moments before. Clone Force 99, however, didn’t take to the order like their brethren, with Hunter choosing to lie about killing the young Jedi in The Bad Batch. Not long after going into hiding, Dume started to go by the name Kanan Jarrus. As an adult, Kanan joined the rebellion and helped to train the young Jedi Ezra Bridger in Star Wars: Rebels before his death.
Kelleren Beq
Kelleren Beq was a Jedi Master and oversaw the training of younglings at the Jedi Temple. During the massacre that came after Order 66, Beq helped the young Jedi Grogu escape coruscant. What happened to the Jedi master next is unclear, but as Grogu recalls more of his past in The Mandalorian, maybe we’ll learn more of what happened to one of his former teachers.
Reva Sevander/Third Sister
Reva Sevander was a youngling living in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant during Order 66. She watched Jedi be mercilessly slaughtered by Darth Vader and the Clones, and only survived by playing dead amongst the corpses of her friends. In Obi-Wan Kenobi, Reva has seemingly become just as ruthless, having been conscripted into Darth Vader’s Jedi-hunting Inquisitors, but Reva has secretly been using her position to get close to Vader and enact revenge on him for taking away the closest thing she ever had to family.
Gungi
Gungi was a young padawan during the Clone Wars who received training from Yoda and Ahsoka Tano during his time in the Jedi Temple. His fate wasn’t revealed until The Bad Batch, which showed Clone Force 99 rescuing him from the Vanguard Axis criminal cartel, who sought to sell him and his lightsaber to the highest bidder. Clone Force 99 helped return Gungi to his homeworld of Kashyyyk, where the young Wookie Jedi helped liberate his village from the rule of the Empire.
Nari
Nari was a former Jedi who found Obi-Wan on Tatooine nearly 10 years after Order 66. He was killed by Inquisitors in Obi-Wan Kenobi after the former Jedi Master refused to help him and tried to convince Nari to bury his lightsaber and forget his training.
Other Jedi that Survived Order 66:
Prosset Dibs/The Tenth Brother
Cere Junda
Trilla Suduri/Second Sister
Eno Cordova
Kirak Infil’a
Coleman Kcaj
Taron Malicos
Jocasta Nu
Klefan Opus
Oppo Rancisis
Tera Sinube
Luminara Unduli
Uvell
Quinlan Vos
Iskat Akaris/The Thirteenth Sister
Bode Akuna
Dagan Gera
Charlin Plaka
Masana Tide/The Ninth Sister
Tualon Yaluna
Ferren Barr
The Eighth Brother
Selrahc Eluos
Mill Alibeth
The Fifth Brother
The Fourth Sister
Khandra
Ka-Moon Kholi
Mususiel
Nuhj
Zubain Ankonori
The Seventh Sister
Vivert Stag
Velerie Tide
Bil Valen/The Sixth Brother
Eeth Koth
Heezo
Naq Med