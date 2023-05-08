Rey Star Wars Movie Confirms First Plot Details

Lucasfilm seems to finally be full steam ahead with its slate of Star Wars films. At Star Wars Celebration in April, studio president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed three new pictures set in the galaxy, including a Mandoverse event film to be directed by Dave Filoni and a Jedi origin movie from James Mangold. Then there’s perhaps the most surprising installment of the trio: a new Rey movie directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy that will see Daisy Ridley reprise her role just a few years after the release of The Rise of Skywalker.

Ridley’s return to her most famous role so soon after the end of her trilogy is unprecedented in Star Wars history, to say the least. There was a 32-year gap between Return of the Jedi and Mark Hamill’s return as Luke Skywalker in The Force Awakens, and it took 17 years to get Ewan McGregor back on screen as Obi-Wan Kenobi. If rumors that the new Rey movie could hit theaters as soon as Holiday 2025 are true, this would mean Ridley would be back just 6 years after her last installment.

And this isn’t the only way that the Rey movie is breaking from what’s come before. According to the first plot hints shared by Kennedy out of Celebration 2023, the Rey movie is also looking further ahead in the Star Wars timeline than ever before on the big screen.

“What we’re exploring is the evolution of the Jedi,” Kennedy told Empire. “We’re moving 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker. The First Order has fallen, the Jedi are in chaos – there’s even a question of how many exist anymore – and Rey’s building the New Jedi Order, based on the text that she was given and that Luke imparted on her.”