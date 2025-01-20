The Best Star Trek Original Series Episodes, Ranked

However, discussions of Klingon evolution too often forget how good the aliens’ first appearance really is. Written by Coon and directed by John Newland, “Errand of Mercy,” pits Kirk and Kor against one another, as the Federation and the Klingons try to get residents of the planet Organia to align with their respective sides. What follows is one of TOS‘s better anti-war episodes, a call for peace and understanding that goes even further than the ideal vision of the Federation.

13. The Tholian Web (Season 3, Episode 9)

“The Tholian Web” begins with a classic sci-fi mystery, in which the Enterprise discovers the missing starship Defiant, filled with the bodies of crew people who apparently killed one another. Worse, the extreme anger came from the Defiant getting trapped in an “interphrase” between dimensions, a shift that occurs with Kirk still on the ship. Even worse, aliens called Tholians see the arrival of the Enterprise as an act of aggression, and seek to attack the ship while Spock and McCoy work to retrieve the Captain.

By season three, the crew had fully developed its rapport with one another, and that’s particularly true of the primary trio of Kirk, Spock, and McCoy. That familiarity drives “The Tholian Web,” as Spock and McCoy’s established relationship gives weight to their search for Kirk, while each member of the crew plays their part to deal with the Tholians. In short, “The Tholian Web” finds the Enterprise at peak capability, with every member of its crew doing their jobs and doing them well.

12. The Doomsday Machine (Season 2, Episode 6)

For as much as Star Trek‘s future gets described as utopian, it’s clear that Starfleet still has lots of problems. Case in point, “The Doomsday Machine,” written by Norman Spinrad and directed by Marc Daniels. Answering the call of the USS Constellation and rescuing the sole survivor Commodore Decker (William Windom), Kirk and crew learns of a gargantuan planet destroyer—a destroyer that soon threatens the Enterprise.

Much of “The Doomsday Machine” deals with nuts and bolts sci-fi goodness, as Scotty and co. try to repair the Constellation while the Enterprise finds a way to escape. However, the drama comes from Decker’s struggle with survivor’s guilt after the planet destroyer robbed him of purpose. Windom captures the man’s despair and desperation, making for a memorable episode, one that leads to the excellent Next Generation novel Vendetta.

11. Space Seed (Season 1, Episode 22)

It would be understandable to describe “Space Seed” as a prequel to Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, given the way that film looms large in the franchise’s history. But there’s a reason that Nicholas Meyer chose Khan as the TOS villain to bring back for a movie. It’s because “Space Seed” is a really, really good episode of Star Trek.