Star Trek Just Poked Fun at One of Deep Space Nine’s Most Important Episodes

Although Lower Decks takes place in that timeline, the show doesn’t quite have the same optimism as most other shows in the franchise. Even accepting that the Bell Riots led to the death of capitalism in 20th century earth, the show doesn’t think the same thing happens quite as easily on other planets.

The second episode of Lower Deck‘s fifth season “Shades of Green” sends the Cerritos to Targalus IX, which recently joined the Federation. As Boimler tries out his new leadership style, he and Mariner deal with residents who are happily overthrowing their capitalist society and installing a new, post-scarcity society. It isn’t going smoothly.

“No Money, No Problems” reads a banner streaming from a space ship, as citizens burn their paper cash in the streets. As gleeful as the proceedings certainly are, it’s clear that the transition isn’t as smooth as Trek often suggests. In addition to the pro-capitalist terrorists who kidnap two ensigns under Boimler’s watch, the planet is on the verge of chaos as the new Federation citizens embrace an irresponsible anarchy.

To be sure, “Past Tense” doesn’t at all suggest that Earth makes an easy transition. Sisko et. al visit the planet at just the fulcrum of the change, with centuries of inequality and oppression occurring before and centuries of work left to be done as society changes. The episode just depicts the slightest sliver of change.

But it does do it in a hopeful, if gritty manner. Regardless of whatever the person running Shatner’s Twitter account might say, Star Trek has always presented its progressivism in a classically Marxist perspective, viewing the implosion of capitalism as an unavoidable end and socialist utopia as a teleological end. Thus, even when we have to see the unhoused and oppressed take up arms against the ruling classes, as in “Past Tense,” Starfleet personnel can beam out before things get too messy, safe in the knowledge that the post-scarcity future will in fact occur.

“Shades of Green” paints the proletariat revolution in shades of grey. By virtue of its whacky, comedic approach, the episode makes the rioters look like fools more interested in free stuff than the hard work of building a more equitable society, a charge that conservatives have always leveled against progressives. When combined with Boimler learning that he can’t be a fun boss and needs to crack down for the good of his subordinates, well… “Shades of Green” feels downright reactionary.