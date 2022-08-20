She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Is Uncharted Territory for the MCU

Some 42 years after she made her debut in the pages of Marvel Comics, She-Hulk has arrived in the MCU. The latest Disney+ series from Marvel Studios, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, an ambitious young attorney and single woman whose career and life take a turn for the strange when she is accidentally infused with the gamma-radiated blood of her cousin, Dr. Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), known to us all as the Hulk.

Counseled by Bruce yet somehow able to manage her transformations into a large, green monster-woman much better than her cousin was ever able to, Jennifer at first refuses to entertain the idea of becoming a superhero – or even an Avenger – like her more famous relative. She just wants to live her life and pursue her law career as normally as she can. But being that this is the MCU, the world has other plans for the woman who comes to be known as She-Hulk.

“I love that she is a woman trying to live this very regular life, juggling a career and family and friends,” says Kat Coiro, who directed six of the show’s nine episodes and is also an executive producer. “Then she has these powers thrust upon her and she’s very reluctant to let them overtake her life.”

Coiro continues, “So you have all the elements of a superhero show kind of encroaching on her at all times, and she’s pushing them away: ‘I don’t want to deal with the baddies. I don’t want to deal with the powers or the altruism. I just want to do my job.’ But down the line, things may change.”