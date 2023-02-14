Shazam: Fury of the Gods – Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler Are DC’s New, Formidable Villains

Crafting brand new villains for a superhero movie extravaganza like Shazam: Fury of the Gods is no easy feat. But in the highly-anticipated sequel, director David F. Sandberg enlisted three Hollywood icons to bring these original antagonists to life. Looking to the mythological origins of the hero Shazam, Sandberg and writers Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan introduce the Daughters of Atlas; Hespera (Helen Mirren), Kalypso (Lucy Liu), and Anthea (Rachel Zegler), who are less than happy to have seen their father’s powers stolen by the titular superhero. For Sandberg, it was a logical choice. “It was just such a cool idea,” the director tells us. “If those powers came from these gods, what if they were actually taken from them? What if they didn’t want to give up their powers and now they’re coming to Earth to take them back and they’re pissed off about it?”

It’s an intriguing prospect and one that excited Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. So how does a Dame prepare to play a god like Hespera? “It’s very interesting because no human psychology can come into it,” Mirren shares. “You have to take yourself away from senses of morality or senses of desire or all of the things that you normally would be investigating in a character. You just have to say no, none of that comes into it.”

“It was quite an interesting headspace to be in. Right at the top of the film, there was a little tiny section [where] I had to sort of teach [my stunt double] how to walk like a goddess. You have to walk as if you know people are going to step aside. You have to walk in a way that is utterly confident, utterly grounded, just absolutely knowing that you know that’s your way you’re going and nothing’s going to stop you.”

Joining Mirren on this wild ride into the world of Shazam is Lucy Liu. With a catalog of iconic action roles and multiple award-winning performances, Liu’s arrival in a superhero movie feels long overdue. But it’s something she took in stride, explaining that for her to get into Kalypso’s headspace she just had to go with the flow. “I think the important thing about playing a goddess is not to overthink it and just enjoy yourself,” she smiles, “You’re playing a goddess, and you know that you come with this power already. You’re born into it. The things that we’re asking for seem like they should be quite natural. I need to bring my world back to life! It’s gonna happen! Let’s go!”