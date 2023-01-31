New Batman and Robin Movie, Green Lantern TV Show, and More Announced for Revamped DCU

The future is finally here for DC fans. After years of false starts from a parade of creatives, and months of teases, DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran finally shared their vision for DC movies and TV series going forward, christened, simply enough as the DCU. The pair outlined what they called “the first part of the first chapter” of the DCU, with that first chapter known as “Gods and Monsters.” It’s a combination of five films and five HBO Max series which will have story elements that weave between each other, and ultimately lay the foundation for a new, cohesive DC Universe.

Of course, it’s not as simple as that (it never is). There are still the four DC movies coming out this year, which Gunn and Safran are playing coy about, including who will stick around as their current characters. However, Gunn said that June’s The Flash movie “resets everything” and that August’s Blue Beetle has no connections to previous DC projects, which presumably means its cast, characters, and mythology could be carried forward into the new DCU vision. And then of course, there’s all the Jason Momoa confusion (the pair would not confirm Momoa’s post-Aquaman 2 plans, with Safran only offering “he was never gonna play two characters [in the DCU]”).

Then there’s Matt Reeves’ The Batman franchise, which the director envisions as a trilogy plus its own spinoff HBO Max TV shows. Gunn and Safran confirmed Reeves’ Gotham will remain separate from the DCU so that the director can complete his “crime saga” vision. Here, Gunn conceded that they won’t release a DCU Batman movie (more on that below) “in the same six month period” as one of Reeves’ Bat-projects to avoid confusion and to give both time to breathe with audiences.

And then there are other projects which fall even further outside the lines, such as Todd Philips’ Joker sequel, or long in-development projects like Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Superman (not to be confused with the film Gunn is writing), which will now be clearly be identified under the DC Elseworlds banner to indicate that they take place outside the main story of the new DCU. To help simplify things, Gunn promises that “it’s got to be something really special for us to tell that story outside of our regular continuity, and to spend the money to make it.”