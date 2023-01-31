New Superman and Supergirl Movies Confirmed for DC’s New “First Chapter”

James Gunn and Peter Safran outlined the “first part of the first chapter” of the new DC movie and TV universe, simply dubbed DCU at a press conference on the Warner Bros. lot this week. Amidst a slate of projects that includes everything from Booster Gold to The Authority to Creature Commandos to a new Batman (with Robin) and much more, there was a lot of love for Superman and his world. The first film of the new DCU, which officially has the title of Superman: Legacy, will be released on July 11, 2025. Two years after that, another Kryptonian will join the party, in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the first solo big screen adventure for Kara Zor-El since Helen Slater wore the cape back in 1984.

“The one thing that we can promise is that everything from Superman forward … will be canon and will be connected,” Gunn explained at the briefing. “We’re using some actors from the past. We’re not using other actors from the past. But everything from that moment forward will be connected and consistent.”

A new Superman movie was the one project that Gunn had already confirmed publicly, but despite serving as a fresh start for the character, “it’s not an origin story.”

And while Gunn had previously said on social media that this would focus on a younger Superman, he points out that the new Man of Steel is already at least somewhat established. “It’s not Superboy,” Gunn said. “He’s working. He’s a reporter at the Daily Planet. We’re coming into a world where superheroes exist and have existed.”