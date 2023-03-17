Shazam! Fury of the Gods: What Those End Credits Scenes Mean for the DCU

Mr. Mind and Sivana Return…to Tease Shazam 3?

The second scene, however (which comes at the end of the credits) is a clear setup for a Shazam 3. We find ourselves in the prison cell of the first movie’s antagonist, Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong), which is where we left him at the close of that film. He’s been there a while and has a long beard. And just like at the end of the first movie, Sivana is paid a visit by the super-intelligent alien centipede Mr. Mind.

Sivana demands to know where he’s been, to which Mr. Mind replies that since he’s small and can’t fly, it takes him a while to get around. But he’s finally put together his (no doubt diabolical) plan – except that just as Sivana demands, “Tell me everything,” Mr. Mind remembers one last thing he has to do, and slithers off – to Sivana’s frustration and rage.

Director David F. Sandberg tells Den of Geek’s Mike Cecchini on the DC Standom podcast that both Sivana and Mr. Mind – two of Shazam’s classic enemies — were originally involved in the main storyline of Fury of the Gods during the script’s early development.

“Actually, Mr. Mind and Sivana were a part of this plot,” he revealed. “Originally, it was Mr. Mind who enabled the goddesses to come to Earth. But it was just too much story to tell, you know, because even without that part, it’s still an over two-hour-long movie. So it just didn’t fit, unfortunately.”

Many fans assumed that Shazam 2 would follow up with Dr. Sivana and Mr. Mind and possibly chronicle the formation of the Monster Society of Evil, but the filmmakers decided to go with the (original to the movie) villains the Daughters of Atlas instead. Sandberg says he’d “love to see” Mr. Mind and Sivana team up, and is especially fond of the tiny extra-terrestrial baddie and his immense telepathic powers.

“He’s one of the more unique comic book villains because on the one hand, he’s kind of silly, because he’s a little worm, you know, with a voice box,” Sandberg says. “But he’s also very, very dangerous, because he’s highly intelligent, and he has certain powers and skills. And he has different forms in the comic books as well — like, you can do the Hyperfly, which is way more dangerous. So I think he’s unique enough that you could do something really cool with it.”