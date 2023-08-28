Sci-Fi Movies That Are Actually Based on a True Story

The genre is hampered by its own definition. Apollo 13 is a dramatic space survival thriller every bit as incredible as The Martian; Oppenheimer is the classic Frankenstein tale—an egotistical scientist creates a device of near-infinite destructive power, then loses control of it. But most definitions of science fiction narrow-mindedly insist on the story being about technologies and scientific discoveries that haven’t happened yet. So we are forced to delve into murkier waters—where the science or the events are not yet confirmed, or where metaphor has been used as a blanket for other real-world horrors.

Safety Not Guaranteed

“Wanted: Somebody to go back in time with me. This is not a joke. P.O. Box 322 Oakview, CA 93022. You’ll get paid after we get back. Must bring your own weapons. Safety not guaranteed. I have only done this once before.”

This advert appeared in the September/October 1997 issue of Backwoods Home magazine and Colin Trevorrow’s Safety Not Guaranteed imagines who might have submitted such an advert through a road movie starring Aubrey Plaza and Jake Johnson where time travel might be involved. It sounds silly, but using this as a thought-starter gave Trevorrow indie cred and paved the way for him helming Jurassic World.

But was it really a true story? Not in this timeline. It was a joke advert added by the magazine’s editor, although many people took it as real.

Altered States

In the film debut of both Drew Barrymore and William Hurt, psychopathologist Edward Jessup (Hurt) is researching schizophrenia and comes to believe that other states of consciousness are every bit as real as our waking reality. That belief leads him on a journey through indigenous tribal vision quests, sensory deprivation experiments, and, naturally, lots of and lots of hallucinogenic drugs until, eventually, he takes so many narcotics it starts messing with his DNA, de-evolving him into a Neanderthal state.

But was it really a true story? I mean, who hasn’t had a Friday night like that? The film is based on a novel by Paddy Chayefsky, who also wrote the script for the film and disliked it so much that he had his name removed from the credits. His novel, however, was inspired partially by the research of psychonaut John C. Lilly, who carried out many experiments with isolation tanks and substances such as mescaline, ketamine, and LSD. However, if he ever did physically transform into an ape man and break into the local zoo, it was left out of the peer-reviewed papers.