Salem’s Lot Director Reveals First Cut of Stephen King Movie Was 3 Hours

Is the third time the charm for Salem’s Lot? Stephen King’s iconic 1975 novel about a small Maine town overrun by vampires (his second published book, and still widely regarded as one of his masterpieces) has now been filmed three times: as a three-hour (minus commercials) 1979 miniseries directed by Tobe Hooper, another miniseries of the same length, directed by Mikael Salomon in 2004, and now a 114-minute feature film adapted and directed by Gary Dauberman.

Dauberman came to Salem’s Lot with his horror and Stephen King bona fides already in place too. He wrote the three Annabelle movies (the third of which, Annabelle Comes Home, he also directed) and The Nun for James Wan’s Conjuring universe, but more importantly, he scripted the 2017 and 2019 feature films based on King’s It, a sort of dry run at a familiar King narrative in which a more or less isolated town in rural Maine is beset by a powerful supernatural entity.

It, however, was broken up into two films and (like the book) largely focused on the seven characters who make up the Losers’ Club. Salem’s Lot has always posed a different problem: while the book does eventually focus on a band of main survivors who become the story’s de facto vampire hunters, it spends a lot of pages allowing the reader to get to know the residents of the Jerusalem’s Lot, the full name of the novel’s titular town. You spend time with everyone, from the local innkeeper to the disabled curmudgeon who runs the town dump. It’s that familiarity with the townspeople—their petty squabbles, affairs, and other gossipy subplots—that allows the reader to feel like we know them, making their ultimate transformation into creatures of the night even more ghastly.

It’s a challenge that dogged not just the makers of the book’s two previous adaptations, but even filmmakers going back to the late 1970s who tried to turn the book into a feature film. And it’s the same test that Dauberman faced as well. “There’s so much great stuff. It’s like, what do you have to weed out?” he says when we sit down for a Zoom interview. “An audience’s attention span only goes so long. There are a lot of great side stories and B-stories in this book that I love, and it was hard to let those go in order to give more real estate to our core group of heroes. That was probably the biggest challenge—editing the story, and then figuring out those repercussions and those ripple effects into the main storyline.”