Salem’s Lot Review: Sumptuous Stephen King Adaptation Drips Nostalgia

Salem’s Lot follows writer Ben Mears (Lewis Pullman), who returns to the hometown that he left at age nine in hopes of finding inspiration for a novel. As he integrates himself into the community, first by sparking up a romance with small-town/big-dreams girl, Susan (Makenzie Leigh), and then by befriending Mr. Burke and physician Dr. Cody (Alfre Woodard), Mears notices strange happenings. There’s Danny Glick (Nicholas Crovetti), who after his little brother goes missing dies suddenly of a rare disease. Danny’s mother quickly and mysteriously follows both boys into the grave. Meanwhile young man Mike Ryerson (Spencer Treat Clark) gets sick and dies over the course of a day. And crotchety Sheriff Parkins Gillespie (William Sadler) doesn’t want to deal with any of it.

These strange happenings coincide not just with Ben’s arrival, but also that of immigrant Richard Starker (Pilou Asbæk, best known as Euron Greyjoy on Game of Thrones). Starker buys the creepy-looking Marsten House and opens an antiques store with his absent partner Kurt Barlow. Ironically, it is while the town becomes suspicious of newcomer Mears romancing local girl Susie that the real threat, an old-school Nosferatu in Starker’s basement, emerges. And the vampire has a grim vision of what to do to this dying, forgotten town.

That chunky bit of exposition helps explain why the two previous live-action adaptations of King’s novel were TV miniseries, both clocking in at around three hours. Dauberman, by contrast, cuts his movie’s runtime down to under two hours, which he pulls off with a lot of shorthand, helped by its 1970s milieu. The director has been very open about his love of the decade, which most viewers approach with enough distance to accept the story’s less grounded aspects.

That’s particularly true of the thin characterization of all the leads. Pullman never changes his expression of squinting confusion, but that fits Ben, presented here as an observant outsider. Camp and Woodard have no problem going big, and Asbæk has fun playing an ostentatious outsider, but John Benjamin Hickey barely registers as the faithless Father Callahan. The movie’s sole layered performance comes from youngster Jordan Preston Carter. Clear-eyed and no-nonsense, Parker’s Mark could easily embody one of King’s less-successful types, a kid who knows way too much for his age. But Dauberman gives Parker room to be a regular kid, even when he’s marching past Ben with a classmate’s blood on his clothes.

Instead of overburdening the characterizations, Dauberman devotes most of the runtime to gorgeous imagery and well-constructed scares. The horror of Salem’s Lot comes from the arrival of an ancient supernatural force in a small town unprepared to deal with a new highway, much less the undead. Dauberman and cinematographer Michael Burgess contrast the warm nostalgia of the town against the threat in the darkness.

An early attack scene takes place in the woods at dusk, with two boys walking back to their house. A wide tracking shot follows the boys, their bodies mixing with trees in silhouette set against a velvet and turquoise sky. The image would be comforting, were it not for another, larger shadow suddenly lurking behind, engulfing one of the boys and disappearing.