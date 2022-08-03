Batgirl Canceled: Where Does This Leave the DCEU and Michael Keaton’s Batman Return?

Which likely makes the rug being pulled beneath them all the worse. Yet pulled it was by the newly renamed Warner Bros. Discovery, with The New York Post being the first to break from sources that the movie would be shelved from all platforms—as in it will never be released in theaters or on HBO Max. This is remarkable since Warner Bros. Discovery was allegedly so pleased by what they previously saw that the movie got an influx of budget and reshoots, raising its original price tag of $70 million to something in the range of $90 million to $100 million. But according to The Post, the film was “so poorly received by moviegoers” at test screenings that new WB Discovery management thought it was better to just hide this “DC disaster” from the world.

Conversely, Variety reports that this cancellation “was not driven by the quality of the film or the commitment of the filmmakers,” but by the desire to maintain DC features at a “blockbuster scale.”

Perhaps, although we imagine it’s cold comfort to those talents whose work was considered so lacking (and will be perceived as such by the industry) that it’ll never see the light of day. Nevertheless, we believe that new studio leadership insofar as that it’s determined to pivot away from the streaming-first mantra.

But what about the DCEU that Batgirl was supposed to be at the fulcrum of? For in addition to once appearing to be Grace’s star vehicle breakout, Batgirl previously seemed integral to the future of the DCEU. It was going to be the first film, streaming or otherwise, that made sense of the long anticipated continuity reset due to occur in Ezra Miller’s ever-delayed The Flash. While we have no insider information, it’s obvious something big is afoot in DCEU-planning when The Flash begins with Miller reteaming with Ben Affleck’s Batman and then ends with Barry Allen meeting Michael Keaton’s beloved Dark Knight somewhere in the multiverse… Keaton was then slated to reprise the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in Batgirl, which he was spotted on set in Glasgow filming for.

Now the mechanics of this remain murky, especially since for a brief moment it looked like Batgirl would be released before The Flash due to the latter’s continued delays, and due to the dizzying legal troubles of its star. One might even consider it mystifying that the DCEU movie featuring Keaton permanently shelved is not the one which stars a person with multiple accounts of alleged assault to their name, among other extreme legal concerns. Nonetheless, it was clear that The Flash was meant to be a launching pad to softly reboot the DCEU after the troubled era referred to by fans as “the SnyderVerse.” This would culminate in replacing Affleck as the “DCEU Batman” with Keaton.

Given the continued ambiguous state of The Flash’s fate and now Batgirl’s complete erasure—as well as the fact that it’s been confirmed Affleck will be reprising the role of Batman in another DCEU film next year, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom—it’s become an open question mark whether Keaton’s return to the role of Batman remains part of WB’s DCEU strategy at all.