Why There Hasn’t Been a Great Salem’s Lot Movie

This certainly works in terms of fitting the story into a three-hour (minus commercials) running time, but it also cumulatively creates the effect (no doubt combined with budgetary restrictions) of making the town of Jerusalem’s Lot seem kind of empty. The location itself is well-realized onscreen visually, but it seems populated with a handful of ’70s TV personalities as opposed to a thriving New England community.

The miniseries does benefit from a number of genuinely frightening scenes, including Danny Glick’s unforgettable appearance at the window of Mark Petrie (Lance Kerwin), teacher Matt Burke’s (Lew Ayres) confrontation with an undead Mike Ryerson (Geoffrey Lewis) in his guest room, and Barlow’s entrance into the Petries’ kitchen.

But sidelining characters like Burke and especially Father Callahan (one of King’s most complex antiheroes who’s barely a presence in the miniseries) does the story no favors. And while actors like Soul and Kerwin have a number of strong moments, they’re inconsistent. Speaking of inconsistency, for every eerie scene that Hooper pulls off, there are plenty more that are blandly directed and lit in the style of, well, a TV movie of the week.

The best parts of Salem’s Lot ’79 hold up decently; but a good chunk of it has not aged well in the more than 40 years since it first aired. It occasionally captures some of the flavor and atmosphere of the book—just not enough to make it a true classic, especially with all that other TV filler that never weighed down De Palma’s Carrie or Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.

Second Attempt: Salem’s Lot (2004)

The oddest thing about the 2004 version of Salem’s Lot, again a four-hour miniseries which aired over two consecutive nights on TNT, is how it came and went without lingering around the horror zeitgeist like the 1979 adaptation did. While it’s been updated from the 1970s to the 2000s, and makes a number of other changes to the story and characters, this version—directed by Mikael Salomon (the 2008 version of The Andromeda Strain)—also retains a lot of characters, plot points, and motivations from the book.

Protagonist Ben Mears is played by Rob Lowe, who acquits himself honorably even if he has to work hard to summon up the gravitas to pull off the haunted writer of the novel. He’s also given a pointless new back story as a Gulf War veteran, although his connection to the town remains the same. The miniseries does restore characters like Jimmy Cody and gives others like Matt Burke more importance, although again, there are some silly additions (like making Cody have an affair with one of his patients) that are meant to indicate that “everyone in ‘Salem’s Lot has a secret,” but which come across as merely superfluous.