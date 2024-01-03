Margot Robbie: Barbie’s Last Line ‘Terrified’ Folks at Mattel

This article contains Barbie spoilers.

The final bit of dialogue in the Barbie screenplay is one of the funniest, as well as most subversive. Over the course of two hours, audiences have watched one of the most beloved (and commercialized) icons of femininity in American pop culture experience a dawning self-awareness about what it truly means to be a woman. And in the final scene of the movie, she becomes one, with the newly relocated Barbie now going by the name “Barbra Handler” in the real world. More important though is she’s seeing a doctor for the first time, and it’s for a specific type of checkup.

“I’m here to see my gynecologist!” Barbara beams, complete with Margot Robbie’s usual incandescent smile. It’s a brilliant sendoff for the comedy, partially because it forces the audience to recall that Robbie’s Barbie said earlier in the film that she (like real dolls) does not have a vagina. But more than recalling one of the naughtier jokes every kid will one day make about their toys, the last line also gets to the core idea of Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s script: This is a story about how gendered female interests, activities, or even genitals are segregated, othered, and ultimately subjugated by a patriarchal system. Barbie, in turn, is a character and brand who must become honest and aware of that.

Thus the last line of the film is about Barbie, as both a character and a film, reclaiming autonomy over the female body—an action that is depressingly still challenged in certain parts of this country, including its courts. This is why Barbie’s mic drop has been celebrated in publications and think pieces for months. However, as star Robbie confirmed in a new profile interview with Variety about her role as a producer on films like Barbie and Saltburn, the line didn’t always have unanimous enthusiasm, even at Mattel, the toy company which owns the Barbie intellectual property.