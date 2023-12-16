Barbie and the Masculine Joy of Being Kenough

But Ken (Ryan Gosling) isn’t having it. “But you do, because it feels good,” he insists. “Try it.”

It’s not just excessive terminology that makes Ken think that he feels good. It’s the excessive stuff, the excessive symbols that he uses that tell him that he’s a man – even if he doesn’t actually like the idea of manhood very much. After all these are symbols for patriarchy, which isn’t exactly what Ken wants.

It’s easy to see why Ken Where he and the other Kens lived lives of subordination in Barbie Land (“Barbie has a great day every day, but Ken only has a great day if Barbie looks at him,” Helen Mirren’s narrator tells us), Ken learned about patriarchy in the real world and brought it back to his home. Under patriarchy, the Barbies ditch their lawyering and doctoring and Nobel laureating to don cheerleader and French maid outfits. The Kens surround themselves with signifiers of masculinity, cluttering their homes with protein powder, cowboy hats, and boxing gear. They even play Matchbox 20 songs about spousal abuse on their guitars.

And yet, audiences can tell that Ken doth protest too much. When Sasha and Gloria challenge his wording, a look of fear and desperation seeps into his eyes. His hands wave on either side, leaving their relaxed position on top of the Kendom Saloon Doors, as if groping the air for something to steady him during this attack on his fundamental assumptions. Gosling’s body language makes clear what his words cannot admit. It doesn’t feel good to say “Mojo Dojo Casa House.” It feels even worse to live in it.

More than just a showcase for Gosling’s comedy talents, the Ken arc in Barbie reminds viewers that patriarchy oppresses most men as well, limiting the overwhelming majority of men who don’t fit its narrow definition of masculinity.

Studs Going Shopping

One of the best jokes in Barbie occurs outside the Mojo Dojo Casa House, when Ken explains to Barbie the importance of the real world. Throughout most of the explanation, Gosling maintains the doofus energy and pitiful swagger of Ken’s post-patriarchy self, inviting the viewers to laugh at the character’s short-sighted dreams. But Gosling tempers his performance for a moment, adding a level of pathos to Ken’s explanation of his feelings in the real world.