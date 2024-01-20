How the Real Oppenheimer Ushered in Modern Sci-Fi Cinema

But if you step back from inspecting individual classics to look at the genre as a whole and the concerns it focuses on, then the perspective can seem to narrow. For instance, you cannot be expected to call yourself a real cinephile in this day and age unless you stop once every couple of weeks to moan that the industry is flooded with remakes and sequels at the expense of original ideas.

But between 1908 and 1941 we have seen no fewer than 15 adaptations of The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson. Frankenstein, surprisingly, doesn’t even approach those numbers, but the Mary Shelley tale still boasts three silent movie versions before James Whale’s iconic 1931 version, starring Boris Karloff, made everyone forget any other version has ever existed. That version spawned seven more sequels, including the obligatory Abbott and Costello crossover (shared cinematic universes aren’t new either).

But outside of direct adaptations, you have films like Homunculus (1916), The Monster (1925), and the Karloff-led The Man They Could Not Hang (1939), which are Frankenstein in all but name. There was also The Mysterious Island (1929) and The Island of Lost Souls (1932), adaptations of Jules Verne’s “The Mysterious Island” and H.G. Wells’ The Island of Doctor Moreau, respectively. Both feature creatures warped and distorted by science run amok.

Then, of course, there is the Frankenstein adjacent subgenre: What If Organ Transplants but Evil? This now mostly forgotten subgenre featured films such as The Hands of Orlac (1924) and Mad Love (1935), both based on the novel by Maurice Renard, alongside brain transplant movies like the Karloff and Bela Lugosi starring Black Friday (1940) and the “transplanting for shits and giggles” movie, Dr. X (1932).

This era also saw Captive Wild Woman (1943), a film about an ape transformed into a woman thanks to a gland transplant (it would’ve been the whole brain, but the idea that a human soul could be transplanted into an animal violated religious doctrine), and The Monster and the Girl (1941) about an ape with a gangster’s brain transplanted into it who then goes on to kidnap a girl (gangsters don’t have souls I guess?).

When scientists weren’t conducting surgery well outside of the realms of the Hippocratic Oath, they were inventing rays. There was 1920’s The Invisible Ray—which is not to be confused with the 1936 version starring Boris Karloff (the man liked to work)—The Crazy Ray (1924), The Death Ray (1925), and the ray that restores a man’s life for six hours in Six Hours to Live (1932). The most common plotline, however, was that the scientist is using his invention to do crimes and the square-jawed hero has to stop him. The idea of technology, and even social change, might have an effect on how people live on a wider scale is rarely touched upon, with exceptions such as Metropolis, The Master of the World (1934), and Things to Come (1936).