The Best Sci-Fi Movie Flops of the 2000s

Unsurprisingly, the movie flopped hard, grossing only $30 million on a $47 million budget. But over the years, Solaris has enjoyed a critical reevaluation. While Soderbergh has an indie filmmaker’s imagination, he also has Hollywood blockbuster instincts, which allows him to put an enjoyable sheen on even the most difficult material. There’s a warmth to Soderbergh’s Solaris missing from the Tarkovsky original, retaining a human core within all of the strange happenings.

Thunderbirds (2004)

Ask any Star Trek fan about great directors and they’ll probably say “Jonathan Frakes.” The man who entered the franchise as Captain Picard’s trusted XO Commander William Riker has carved out a second career as a director, working on every live-action entry besides The Original Series, and helming both Star Trek: First Contact and Star Trek: Insurrection. But Frakes’s feature career outside of Trek has been far bumpier, with the kid-friendly adventure Clockstoppers earning only a small profit and Thunderbirds bombing.

To be fair, Thunderbirds was always going to be a hard sell. Gen Xers might have warm feelings toward the British TV show, but even they probably only know the show for its use of marionettes. Frakes decided to forgo the puppets and choose live-action instead which, for many, stripped away the one notable part of the property. But anyone who got over that fact would find a light-hearted and colorful adventure that deserves a Speed Racer-like reclamation.

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004)

Even people like me, who shelled out money to see Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow in theaters and still own a copy of the DVD, have to admit that it isn’t a great movie. Writer and director Kerry Conran brought a love of adventure serials to the early 2000s and took advantage of the rise of digital filmmaking pioneered by movies such as Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace. The result may not be the most exciting story in the world, but it is unique.

Sky Captain stars Jude Law at his most handsome as the titular hero, an adventurer and the leader of the Flying Legion. Alongside Gwyneth Paltrow as sharp-tongued reporter Polly Perkins, the Sky Captain searches for mad scientist Dr. Totenkopf (then-deceased actor Laurence Olivier, recreated using archival footage). Law and Paltrow struggle to act in these unreal spaces, but Angelina Jolie owns the screen as an eye-patch-wearing anti-hero and there’s no denying the novelty of the CGI visuals.

Children of Men (2006)

Children of Men opens with a haunting sequence in which Londoners mourning the death of the youngest person in the world get killed in a terrorist bombing. As a ringing sound tears through the soundtrack, audiences catch a fleeting glimpse of a victim retrieving a severed arm before the screen cuts to title. In short, it’s easy to see why moviegoers still reeling from 9/11 would turn off Alfonso Cuarón’s Children of Men. The movie made only $70 million on a $76 million budget, disappointing studios and fans of the P.D. James novel it adapts. But critics sided with the movie from the start and it earned many award nominations.