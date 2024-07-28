The MCU Wolverine Is About to Be Permanently Connected to Eternals

Unfortunately, it’s hard for anyone to trust Ross’ high-minded rhetoric, especially anyone who knows the history of adamantium in the comics. Unlike vibranium, the other fantastic element in the Marvel Universe which was established in the MCU way back in Captain America: The First Avenger, adamantium is almost never used for the good of everyone. Rather it’s almost always used for military purposes, and at the expense of some poor mutie bastard.

Most famously, adamantium becomes a key part of the U.S. government’s Weapon Plus program. Devoted to recreating the super soldier dubbed Weapon I, known to most of the world as Captain America, the Weapon Plus program incorporates adamantium into its experiments. That includes an experiment in association with Canada’s Department H to place adamantium into the body of a mutant with remarkable regenerative abilities.

That mutant is of course James Howlett III, aka Logan, aka Wolverine. Wolverine is certainly not the only adamantium user in the Marvel Universe, however. Everything from MODOK to USAgent’s pal Battlestar to Moon Knight have used adamantium gear. But given that almost all those guys have already died in the MCU (and let’s be honest, Moon Knight’s never coming back), the Captain America 4 easter egg is obviously all about the Wolverine.

It’s a bold revision, confirming once again that (somehow) mutants and the X-Men will be a relatively recent phenomenon in the MCU proper (or sacred timeline), and it will differ quite a bit from the Fox movies—such as revealing that unlike adamantium of the comics, or vibranium, Logan’s MCU skeleton will be made out of Celestial gunk. Given how unpopular the 2021 film is, it’s kind of daring. It also ties into what Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige told us last week when he said about Eternals: “Anything that we’ve done is part of the tapestry of the MCU, and I don’t think one should hide from that, but embrace it and—sometimes it may take 16 years [but we] find the right moment in time to bring it back.”

Then again… given that Eternals effectively sets up adamantium, maybe the element will be used by the other hero hinted in that movie. No, not Harry Styles’s Starfox. No, not Kit Harrington’s Dane Whitman aka the Black Knight. We refer, of course, to Mahershala Ali’s Blade, whose voice is heard at the very end of Eternals.

Because if the Eternals can be made into one of the most important movies in the MCU, then anything can happen.