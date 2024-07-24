Kevin Feige Tells Us About Ryan Reynolds’ ‘One-Room Christmas’ Deadpool Movie Pitch

Since they ultimately decided not to go down either of those roads, it begs one question: Is there room in the theatrical arena of the MCU for a low-to-moderately budgeted superhero film? Some would argue that half the reason audiences show up to these movies is for the expensive CGI spectacle, although the first Deadpool movie in 2016 ($58 million budget) was a prominent exception. Feige, a noted Star Trek fan, appreciated our example of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan as a low-budget franchise film that worked.

“It depends on your definition of low or moderate, right?” Feige explained. “Iron Man cost much less than an Endgame, right? So there are varying degrees, but I do think you’re right, and Wrath of Khan‘s a great example of that. The first X-Men film is a great example of that, so is the first Iron Man film. Limitations are very helpful…”

As Feige noted in our last piece, Marvel Studios has “started self-imposing limitations for just that reason, including on Deadpool & Wolverine.” Of course, the market imposes its own limitations, especially when certain films like 2021’s Eternals or 2023’s The Marvels fail with fans and at the box office.

When franchise flicks like Solo: A Star Wars Story don’t work, the typical studio impulse is to sweep said film under the rug and forget about that set of characters. However, Ryan Reynolds didn’t give up on Deadpool after the disastrous X-Men Origins: Wolverine, nor does Feige ever forget a piece of IP since he’s even including elements from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk in next year’s Captain America: Brave New World. There was also a major story strand from black sheep MCU movie, Thor: The Dark World, dropped right into Avengers: Endgame.

“We revisited that in Endgame in a big way with Frigga,” Feige enthused while referring to Rene Russo’s character from the earliest Thor movies. “That’s part of the fun of what the comics have done for decades and decades is reinterpreting storylines, or taking obscure forgotten characters and bringing them back and re-evaluating them. Tim Blake Nelson is back in our universe for the first time in 16 years. Anything that we’ve done is part of the tapestry of the MCU, and I don’t think one should hide from that, but embrace it and—sometimes it may take 16 years [but we] find the right moment in time to bring it back.”

While we shouldn’t hold our breath for more Eternals or Marvels movies anytime soon, hopefully it won’t take “16 years” for those elements to get their redemption the same way certain characters do in Deadpool & Wolverine… much to the delight of our audience, we might add.