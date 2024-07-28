 Captain America: Brave New World – Who Is Giancarlo Esposito’s Sidewinder?

Shocking news out of San Diego Comic-Con and Marvel’s big Hall H panel Saturday night: Captain America: Brave New World looks to be taking on the best Cap comic book run of all time! That’s right, baby, the supervillains have unionized.

Giancarlo Esposito, the consummate badass that everyone assumed would be playing someone befitting his menace, like GW Bridge, William Stryker, or even Magneto, turns out to be playing none of those characters. Instead he’s playing a mild-mannered economics professor and notorious Marvel Universe labor leader from Kenosha, Wisconsin. Probably. Maybe? Let’s unpack the surprisingly complicated backstory of Sidewinder, aka the King of the Serpent Society!

Who Is Giancarlo Esposito’s Sidewinder?

Marvel Studios’ panel confirmed that Esposito would be playing Sidewinder, King of the Serpent Society. However, it’s unlikely they’re doing a direct lift from the comics, because it would be a deeply bizarre pull to puzzle together. Let us explain.

There have been three Sidewinders in Captain America comics. The first, and best, was introduced in Marvel Two-in-One #64 by Mark Gruenwald and Ralph Macchio in 1980. His real name was Seth Voelker and he was an economics professor who couldn’t get tenure, so he was hired by an evil corporation called Roxxon and quickly discovered they were very bad dudes. His punishment for this discovery was to be sent to steal the Serpent Crown, a MacGuffin of unimaginable power. After succeeding, he was given access to a teleportation cloak and the means to control it with his mind, which led him to adopt the snake-themed name Sidewinder, and, following a break with Roxxon, to create the first labor union for supervillains.



I’m not kidding.