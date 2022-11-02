Lord of the Rings: What a Rings of Power Prequel Series Set in the First Age Could Look Like

In the show, and in Tolkien’s writings, Galadriel is one of the key characters whose story runs through all of these different places and ages. Born in the Years of the Trees, an era that predates even the First Age, Galadriel witnesses much of the history of Middle-earth during her lifetime. And although she wasn’t a legendary warrior in Tolkien’s original stories, The Rings of Power tweaks her backstory, putting her on the frontlines during the War of Wrath.

There’s so much Middle-earth history to explore with Galadriel based both on Tolkien and the lore set up by the show — including her time in Valinor and Beleriand, the many battles she fought against Morgoth’s forces, her meeting with Elrond, and her marriage to Celeborn — that you could make an entire First Age prequel series about it. In fact, when Den of Geek asks The Rings of Power star Morfydd Clark whether she’d be interested in being the subject of her own prequel spinoff, she’s enthusiastic about the possibility as well as the stories she’d love to see explored.

“Well, I’d be happy to be in Middle-earth forever. Unfortunately, I’m not immortal. So I think I only have about 10 years [to play Galadriel],” Clark jokes as she considers the many possibilities provided by the sheer size of Tolkien’s legendarium. She immediately turns to Unfinished Tales and The Silmarillion, two Tolkien collections that chronicle the early histories of Middle-earth. (They’re among the books that Clark used to prepare for her Rings of Power role.)

“I’ve always loved The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings since I was little because my parents read them to me. But I’d never gotten into Unfinished Tales or any of that. And they’re just such incredible stories,” Clark says. “What I would like to explore, even if we don’t go back to them, would be The Silmarillion [and] the history of the Elves in the First Age. They’re so strange!”

Which specific stories would Clark like to see on screen? To start, one of the most famous short stories from the “Quenta Silmarillion.”

“I don’t think you could do this, but this type of moment: Melian and Thingol when they meet in the woods and fall in love and they just stare at each other for 50 years. Exploring that type of behavior would be what I would love…Just that they are not human.”