The Episodes That Made Knight Rider a Classic

This year marks 40 years since KITT took to the roads, so here’s a compilation of some of the best episodes of the road warrior’s adventures.

5. Season 1 Episode 9 – Trust Doesn’t Rust

Every Sherlock needs his Moriarty, and Knight Rider makes its first attempt at that in the form of KARR, Knight Automated Roaming Robot. KARR was KITT’s prototype, but its designer made one rookie mistake – KARR’s guiding principle was self-preservation rather than protecting human life.

The episode starts with him being stolen from a top-secret warehouse by a couple of burglars. KARR doesn’t turn out to be quite the master criminal KITT needs just yet, the peak of his crime spree at this point amounts to ram-raiding a drive-thru restaurant, although it is hilarious watching him repeatedly ask his thieves whether they want to reproduce.

And the entire episode is worth it to watch two cars trash-talking each other.

Despite KARR’s explosive ending, by popular demand, the evil automobile would return in KITT Vs KARR, an episode which features even more automotive smack-talking as KARR plans to rob an armored truck.

4. Season 2 Episodes 1 and 2 – Goliath

With season two of Knight Rider the series took another bash at introducing a nemesis. This time we discover that Wilton Knight, the billionaire behind the invention of KITT who also ordered Michael Knight’s facial reconstruction surgery, actually had his face reconstructed to look like an exact duplicate of his son, Garthe Knight, a baddie who’s been locked up in an African prison for three life sentences. We have no time to talk about how that’s a pretty messed up thing to do, because the evil son has escaped!