Horror Movies That Make You Glad You’re Single

Prior to that fatal break, Dani had just lost her sister and parents in a harrowing murder-suicide that was terribly inconvenient for Christian—he was planning to dump her. Instead he reluctantly agrees to take her on a trip to Sweden for a festival that occurs once every 90 years. Once there he coerces Dani into taking mushrooms, prompting a bad trip, and doesn’t let her leave despite the group experiencing unimaginable horrors. She’s pushed over the edge when she witnesses him sleeping with a young commune member (though to be fair to him, he was drugged and didn’t actually want to). The bear costume might have been overkill, but the little smile Dani gives at the end says it all. – Rosie Fletcher

It Follows (2015)

The horrors of David Robert Mitchell’s 2014 film It Follows will be eminently familiar for anyone who endured the traumas of abstinence-only sex education in their youth (re: yours truly). For a certain generation of adults growing up in certain parts of the United States, sex outside of marriage was taught to be synonymous with death itself. It Follows just removes the middlemen of venereal disease or unwanted pregnancy and replaces death with an actual ghoul that follows the wicked fornicators until it catches and kills them.

Jamie “Jay” Height (Maika Monroe) is your everyday teen who is delighted to have sex with her new boyfriend Hugh (Jake Weary). Unfortunately, Hugh informs her post-coitus that he has infected her with a curse that causes an entity to pursue her until it kills her. The only way to remove the curse is to have sex with someone else and pass it along to them. While It Follows is obviously a commentary on how society treats the unimaginable horrors of teenagers wanting to bang, it’s also just a fantastic horror film in its own right. It will make you glad you’re not partnered up for Valentine’s Day just as much as it will make you wish you had a weird clamshell phone. – Alec Bojalad

Ready or Not (2019)

Ready or Not is like if a lovely fairy tale wrapped its opening chapter with a traditional “happily ever after” but then added “until” and turned into the kind of story that would have made the brothers Grimm proud. When Grace (Samara Weaving), a former foster child, marries a rich dream guy with a big family, she imagines she will finally get to experience a life she never had. Things seem to be going fairly well until after the ceremony, when the family reveals that they built their fortune by making a deal with the devil—a man called “le Bail”—and that new family members must play a game from Mr. le Bail’s puzzle box when they join.

In Grace’s case, this is Hide and Seek, and she’s forced to spend the rest of the evening hiding from the desperate, wealthy cretins as they attempt to hunt her down with various weapons. This is surely one of the only movies where a nice lady will end up single, with their dreams in tatters, and be left with trust issues and trauma for life, and you’ll still say “good for her.” – Kirsten Howard

Cat People (1942)

Long-married men who think they can replace a heartfelt Valentine’s Day offering with a cheap gag gift should remember what Irena Dubrovna (Simone Simon) warns her soon-to-be husband Oliver Reed (Kent Smith) in Jacques Tourneur’s Cat People: “We should never quarrel, never let me feel jealousy or anger. Whatever is in me is held in, kept harmless, when I’m happy.” But not too happy. The Serbian-born fashion illustrator gets positively catty when aroused. She believes one kiss too many could “enflame her corrupt passions” and turn her into a panther. While this may sound like it has interesting carnal possibilities, remember that gag gift idea. It can bite you in the ass, and again, not in a good way.