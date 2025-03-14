How Jurassic Park Made Woolly Mice Possible (and Vice Versa)

“He’d been doing the computational analysis and had the thought that we do have the technologies, and that with enough funding and focus [we could] bring back the mammoths,” Lamm explains. But while those fateful steps might’ve begun in 2015, it’s a dream Church’s research has been circling for far longer—and that Crichton might have borrowed without credit during the writing of his literary screed against the rising tide of genetic research.

“Many people ask if Jurassic Park inspired George around this idea,” Lamm says, “and George will happily say he thinks that he inspired Jurassic Park, jokingly. But there is a page in the first part of the book where there’s a DNA sequence. It’s exactly George’s work with only one letter off. So statistically that’s probably pretty hard, and it’s from published papers that George put out in the ‘70s.”

Still, when it comes to the actual concept of resurrecting dinosaurs from DNA preserved in amber that’s 65 million years old or more, Lamm is graciously dubious about Crichton’s story. While he takes pride in noting the oldest mammoth DNA that Colossal is working with is from 1.2 million years ago, that’s a far cry from dinosaur species which walked the Earth a hundred millions years ago.

“Amber is not the best DNA store, so there is no ancient DNA [of that longevity],” Lamm says. While they can demineralize dinosaur fossils up to a point to extract some genetic material, after a couple of million years it’s a mere shadow of what once was. “You can kind of figure out if this is a Triceratops from a bone if you do demineralize it and run these tests, but we’re talking about fragments of a fragment of fragment. There’s not enough DNA to ever rebuild something.”

With that said, the woolly mice represent a potential proof of concept in Lamm’s mind about the possibility of recreating the mammoth by 2028. After all, the woolly mouse is specifically edited to match the ancient beast in its namesake.

“We actually know what mammoth hair looks like because we pull it from the permafrost,” Lamm notes. They even have a replica of a 12-foot mammoth suspended in ice in their Dallas headquarters (it was a gift from Wētā Workshop, courtesy of Peter Jackson, who is also an investor in Colossal). Yet while most people think of the mammoth’s fur as being gross and matted after millennia in the ice, Lamm explains that “when you actually take Siberian mammoths or Alaskan mammoths out of the permafrost, and if you do have tissue samples or hair, and it gets cleaned off, it is this reddish brown, golden fur. It’s actually quite beautiful.”