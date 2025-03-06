Death of a Unicorn: Exclusive First Look at Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd Going Medieval

To Ortega, this is part and parcel of making a distinctly A24 genre mashup that plays toward her own eccentric sensibilities. She’s done horror; she’s done comedy; but it’s a one-of-a-kind experience to be hiding in the grass beneath a car on a warm Hungarian night and see out of the corner of your eye a practical unicorn horn stalking around the vehicle. “It’s just so funny to me,” Ortega says. “It looks like the shark fin from Jaws. There’s something that is so strange and funny about that, and also still scary… that image made me very happy.”

It even makes up for the practicalities of the aforementioned purple blood, which the actress later acknowledges has “got a bit more sparkle to it. The unicorn blood had some glitter. So it’s harder getting off.”

Such must be the perils, though, of making the first movie where these magical creatures are absolutely, and quite literally, Old Testament terrifying.

Divine Monsters

The filmmaker who dreamed up Death of a Unicorn recognizes when we catch up with him that it’s kind of funny he was never a unicorn guy. Like almost anyone around the world, Alex Scharfman grew up aware of the majestic beasts of yore—or, more commonly these days, gentle family fantasies like My Little Pony. As a New York City kid, young Scharfman went repeatedly to the Met Cloisters in Washington Heights where the famed Hunt of the Unicorn tapestries from the Middle Ages reside. The white steed with a luminescent antler was omnipresent in his life, if never at the top of mind. Yet, somehow, the beast was still able to pierce through the subconscious.

“It started like a lot of my ideas often do,” Scharfman tells Den of Geek. “It’s a scene or an image, a kernel of something, and it kept sticking in my brain.” There would be a father and a daughter standing somewhere, as well as an impossible thing bleeding out in front of them. “I had the idea nearly a decade ago… and it was always just a family driving, and in the midst of having a relatively banal or grounded conversation, they accidentally kill a unicorn with their car.”

Nearly 10 years later, it’s a dream turned reality, not to mention Scharfman’s first feature as director. When we sit down with the helmer, the movie is barely two weeks away from its premiere as a SXSW headliner, and the last touches are still being woven in. In fact, Scharfman has ducked out of his sound mix stage to chat with us in a nearby room. He seems both visibly proud and wary of congratulations, apparently not wishing to jinx things until the film is locked.