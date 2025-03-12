New Screenlife Heist Movie Will Scare You Into Changing ALL Your Passwords

Screenlife films have become a genre of their own in recent years – the premise being that a story is told almost entirely through the lens of a phone, tablet, or computer screen. We’ve seen screenlife horror films like Unfriended and Host, and screenlife thrillers like Searching and Missing, but LifeHack is taking the genre in a new direction by giving us what very well may be the first screenlife heist movie.

LifeHack isn’t your typical heist movie. There’s no forbidden jewel or vault of cash that this group of teens are after, instead they decide to steal millions of cryptocurrency from a notorious crypto billionaire. The majority of this heist takes place online from the comfort of these young hackers’ bedrooms, and shows just how easy it can be to have everything you have stolen in an instant.

While chatting about the film with Den of Geek at SXSW, actor and YouTuber James Scholz said that before making the film he had been “hacked on Roblox, and scammed and whatnot,” so he knew how easy it was to fall prey to online thieves. When the rest of the cast was asked whether or not this film made them want to change all of their passwords, actor Georgie Farmer chimed in saying “A hundred percent. I actually said that to [fimmaker] Ronan [Corrigan] pretty early on, I was like ‘Wow, it’s actually so easy to get hacked.”

“It does make you scared of the information you have about yourself online, and how that can be manipulated and taken advantage of,” the film’s writer and director Ronan Corrigan said of LifeHack’s premise. To which Farmer replied “Yeah, change passwords regularly.”