Daisy Ridley Is Reinventing the Zombie Movie

For Ridley, the concept was so compelling that she agreed to the part just 48 hours after receiving the script. “I’m a quick reader, apparently,” she quips. “I’m always like ‘if I don’t read quickly someone else is going to read it and take it!” But getting more candid, Ridley notes, “This film is about grief and watching someone who is so desperately trying to find an answer, even though she doesn’t know what that answer is going to be. That is so human and understandable,” Ridley says.

To find that answer, and her husband, like most of the characters in the film, Ridley’s heroine joins the Body Retrieval Unit, an organization of volunteers (mostly with loved ones missing on Tasmania) who go door-to-door, and town to town, looking for answers.

“A lot of people are seeking their own goodbyes too,” Ridley says. “So it’s very personal in a very big way, because everyone in the Body Retrieval Unit has lost someone.

That isn’t to say the zombies don’t matter, because Ridley sees thematic importance to the living dead. “The zombies are representative of Ava. She’s in this moment in between. She’s neither here nor there. Emotionally, she’s trying to get to the next place… She’s so pushed by shame. There is so much that she is sorry for and she’s seeking absolution in a number of different ways. So she is trying to say goodbye to what’s left of her marriage.”

That sense of grief, and the daily indignities of suffering through a catastrophe, is what grounds the film’s apocalyptic imagery into something human and downbeat. This includes other significant characters Ava meets along the way. Characters like Riley (Mark Coles Smith), a military man who discovers Ava on the side of the road but is not necessarily a friend or ally to a civilian.

Yet for the actors portraying them, it was important these characters not appear as something as reductive as friends or enemies, heroes or villains.