Ash: Eiza González and Aaron Paul Take Us Inside Flying Lotus’ Psychedelic Sci-Fi Horror

The Aaron in question is Breaking Bad‘s Aaron Paul, an thespian who González has been friends with for years, and whose sense of warmth and familiarity created a great wellspring to build what is ironically a much more strained dynamic onscreen.

Join our mailing list Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

“This [script] came to Eiza and I’s desk at the same time, so it was just nice to have each other’s back from the beginning,” Paul tells us about what is almost a two-hander aspect to the film. While Riya doesn’t know anything that is going on, Paul’s character Brion seemingly has all the answers, although he comes into the film as his own mystery.

“When he shows up, he’s been orbital monitoring around the planet, so he hasn’t been with the group for some time,” Paul says. “He’s been on a solo journey in his spaceship by himself doing God knows what. But then he gets an SOS call from [Riya] and he shows up and the entire crew is massacred. So he’s just trying to figure out what the hell happened but then, also if he can trust her.”

Much of the appeal about Ash, though, is about mystery and tone, the unknown and dread. That seeps into even the musical score, which of course is a crucial component for a filmmaker who is also a musician, producer, and the film’s composer.

“It’s funny because I had a vision for it originally, but that changed when I started cutting the movie together,” Flying Lotus says of the film’s hypnotic soundscape. “The original thing I wanted to do just wasn’t working. I had to try a bunch of different stuff. I threw different sounds at the wall, and I started [to become] really obsessed with Halloween at the time. I was watching John Carpenter‘s stuff quite a bit, and I just thought about how when he did Halloween he was up against it for time, and he had to do this soundtrack pretty much by himself. I tried to feel that spirit and thought to myself, ‘What can I do alone in New Zealand with minimal gear? How do I do that thing and still bring something new to it and make it interesting to myself?'”

Whether dealing with the visuals or the music, those types of questions matter because Ash takes advantage of the freedom offered by genre movies—as well as independent cinema.