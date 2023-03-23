Joker 2 Set Photos and Footage Hint at the Clown Prince of Crime’s New Plan

DC is having quite the moment at the movies. Not only are fans readying themselves for a big reboot of the DC cinematic universe but there’s finally a new Superman movie coming to theaters and directed by DC Studios co-head James Gunn. And even before that, Michael Keaton is returning to the role of Batman for the first time since 1992 in this year’s The Flash. Plus, there’s Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II and The Penguin HBO spinoff series, the latter of which is currently filming. Whether you like the direction of the new DCU or not, there’s no denying there’s plenty on offer for every kind of comics fan.

Case in point: if you don’t like the more optimistic and hopeful take of the mainstream DC Universe, you still have Joker: Folie a Deux, the sequel to the very grim and dark 2019 psychological thriller. Joaquin Phoenix is returning as Arthur Fleck and this time he’s joined by Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, the psychologist-turned-criminal after she is driven mad while treating the Joker inside the walls of Arkham Asylum. Also, the movie is apparently a musical, which makes a lot of sense when you consider Gaga’s considerable talents in that arena.

Judging from the first set photos of Gaga’s Harley, it’s unclear whether she’ll kick off the movie in the Dr. Quinzel incarnation of the character before meeting Mistah J, or if director Todd Phillips and co-writer Scott Silver are adding their own spin on the material. What we do know is that Arkham will factor into the story one way or another.

Joker: Folie a Deux is now filming in New Jersey, including in the city of Newark and its surrounding area. It’s in the Garden State where you’ll find the Joker universe’s version of Arkham State Hospital, a recurring location in the first movie and where Arthur ends up after his on-air rampage in the third act. In photos and footage leaked from the set of the sequel, we see the return of Arkham, but this time it’s engulfed in flames…