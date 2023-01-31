Matt Reeves’ The Batman Sequel Is Now Part 2 in a Trilogy

Separate from The Batman universe, the new DCU will also introduce its very own big-screen Dark Knight, but Safran was quick to reassure fans that “The Batman is not a stepchild. It’s all under DC. We’re fully invested in the success of The Batman just like we are everything else.”

The DCU’s Caped Crusader will star in a film called The Brave and the Bold, which will also introduce other members of the extended Bat Family. Gunn described it as “the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman’s actual son, who he didn’t know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He’s a little son of a bitch. He’s my favorite Robin.” He explained the story is “based on the Grant Morrison comic book run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs.”

But who’s playing this new Batman?

“It is not Robert Pattinson. It is not Ben Affleck,” Gunn confirmed, also sharing that “I am working with Ben Affleck who… really wants to direct one of our projects, and we’re excited for him doing that.”

So while the revamped DCU may finally begin to put WB’s superhero mess in order after years of false starts and confusing continuity, there will still be multiple bat vigilantes on the big screen. But Gunn stressed that his plan is to spread out entries in Reeves’ The Batman universe and the DCU’s Bat-installments, so that they have room to breathe.

“Of course, everything’s gonna be balanced. The Brave and the Bold is not going to be coming out in the same six month period as The Batman 2,” Gunn said.