Joker 2 Set Photos Deliver First Look at Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn Costume

Joker: Folie Deux is deep into production now, filming across Los Angeles, New Jersey, and New York City. It’s in the Big Apple that we’re finally getting our first look at Lady Gaga‘s Harley Quinn costume and makeup, thanks to quite a few photos leaked from the set.

Unsurprisingly, the Joker-verse take on the classic Batman villain has a slightly more stripped down, grounded look. You likely won’t get Lady Gaga running around Gotham City in a full-on red, black, and white motley in this movie but the costume does at least retain the character’s original color scheme introduced in Batman: The Animated Series.

You can check out the pics below:

Gaga’s Harley dons minimal eye makeup and red lipstick for the look, complemented by long bleached hair and what looks like a safety pin as an earring. The character ties the look together with a black-and-white checkered blouse, red jacket, black skirt, and patterned stockings. It’s certainly a departure from DC’s other big-screen Harley Quinn played by Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad. The fact that the film is allegedly a musical should help separate Gaga’s take on the character from the DCEU version even further.