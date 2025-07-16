Eddington Review: Ari Aster Struggles to Wrap His Arms Around American Collapse

Most folks do not want to remember the COVID-19 pandemic. Even when we were living through it, snapshot films from filmmakers as varied as Steven Knight and Judd Apatow were roundly rejected by streaming audiences, who could neither laugh at the absurdities of that moment or bask in paeans to essential workers (workers who, we might add, just had their health benefits targeted again by congressional leaders that were calling them indispensable a few years ago). Most folks just simply do not want to go there.

But Ari Aster isn’t most folks. He is a filmmaker with a merciless and unblinking eye, and he’s used it time and again to submerge audiences into pits of bottomless anxiety and despair. When it comes to the things that can keep us lying awake, sleepless and despondent at night, his mind retains everything, like a pandemic hoarder with their stockpiles of toilet paper and Purell. And half a decade after the fact, the guy who made the most brutal metaphor for grief I ever saw in a movie house, is willing to share the notes he took during a period of mass social grieving. The traumatic fallout is still so bitter that the director told the audience I saw the film with, that it ignited “a hell we’re still in.”

Functionally, Aster’s fourth feature is not a horror movie like Hereditary or Midsommar. It’s even vaguely intended to resemble a Western, as indicated by Joaquin Phoenix’s big floppy cowboy hat. But in effect, the film is a political satire so suffused with shrieking despair and terror for what the U.S. became under an N95 mask that it’s scarier than any chiller I’ve recently seen; it’s also a lot more tonally slippery and ambitious than its initially straightforward setup suggests—to the point where it finally slips under its own pretensions.

On the surface, Eddington at first seems a both-sides critique of the excesses perpetrated by all political persuasions, tribes, and stripes during the year of lockdown. This is most obviously epitomized by the central conflict between Joe Cross (Phoenix), the local sheriff in the small New Mexico town of Eddington, and Ted Garcia (Pedro Pascal), the mayor of this community who is a firm believer in the still-emerging COVID science. During an early scene of the film, the asthmatic Joe walks into a grocery store where anyone who does not wear a mask is cast out like a leper. As an asthmatic, however, Joe is unable to wear a mask for long periods of time, and as a sheriff he feels entitled to ignore anyone’s pleas to do so—until the mayor himself asks Joe to leave.