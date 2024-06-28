How Ghostbusters Invented the VFX-Driven Blockbuster Comedy

There were of course hit comedies before Ghostbusters; there were even hit comedies starring many of the guys who made bustin’ feel good. Dan Aykroyd, who originated the idea for Ghostbusters based on his own family’s fascination with spiritualism and the occult, had starred in Trading Places (1983) and The Blues Brothers (1980). Both films pitted Ayrkoyd across fellow veterans of the television series that redefined American comedy in the 1970s, Saturday Night Live. In fact, Aykroyd envisioned Ghostbusters to be another vehicle for himself and his SNL partner-in-crime, John Belushi, until the latter died of a drug overdose while Ayrkoyd was still writing the first draft.

Bill Murray, meanwhile, spread his wings from SNL and flew in films like Meatballs (1979) and, more impressively, Caddyshack (1980) and Stripes (1981). There was a new wave of comedy actors coming out of New York (which itself was odd at the time considering how few television stars ever crossed over into movies). Still, the idea of what a comedy was to Hollywood had not fundamentally changed since the days of the Marx Brothers.

The American studio comedy was definitely becoming cruder and raunchier in the ‘70s after the Hays censorship code finally died its last agonizing breath. Belushi, for instance, was the first SNL alum to have a bonafide hit in Animal House (1978)—a movie it should be noted that made the career of its producer and future Ghostbusters director, Ivan Reitman. And that frat house favorite is as celebrated as it is reviled to this day for its depiction of sex, drugs, and booze on college campuses (plus the heavy implication of date rape being common). Yet these were all small-time programmers as far as their studios were concerned.

Universal Pictures made Animal House for $3 million and cast a bunch of unknowns, plus that uproarious guy on late night TV; Meatballs was made for less than a million dollars; and Stripes came in at the high-end with a $10 million price tag. These were all studio movies trying to ride the new wave in comedic talent, sure, but they were intended to be actor and situation driven. The most spectacular effect in the $6 million-budgeted Caddyshack was a gopher that swayed back and forth to Kenny Loggins.

Then there was Ghostbusters, a concept that Aykroyd originally intended to feature the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man by page 10. One of the many compromises that occurred after Reitman and co-writer Harold Ramis came along is that they’d save Mr. Stay Puft’s stroll down 8th Ave. until the 90-minute mark.

Nonetheless, even pared down into the more attainable movie Ghostbusters became during a fast-paced rewriting process, the film was conceptually more in line with the new era of special effects blockbusters ushered in by filmmakers like Steven Spielberg and George Lucas than it was in-tune with the SNL or National Lampoon aesthetic. Hence why Ghostbusters precipitated the creation of a new special effects company, Richard Enlund’s Boss Studios, because Lucas’ ILM was tied up bringing Return of the Jedi and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom to life.