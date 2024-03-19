Ghostbusters Was Best When It Was Just a Great Comedy and Not a Franchise

Take the inclusion of Rick Moranis as accountant Louis Tully, a part originally written for John Candy. Against the smarts of Egon or the aloofness of Venkman, or even Ray and Winston’s everyman appeal, Moranis goes broad and unnerving. He feels like he’s doing a character from Second City TV, and Reitman decided to let him go for it. Drawing from his own knowledge of accounting, Moranis spouts off facts about amortizations and tax tables, solidifying the feeling that he comes from a totally different film.

But by the time he puts a colander on his head and calls himself Vinz Clortho, Tully has made the movie work. It’s just another example of someone who has no business dealing with inter-dimensional spirits getting caught in the middle.

To be fair, the reboot and the later sequel do try for something similar to Moranis’ riffing. The best part of 2016’s Ghostbusters come from Chris Hemsworth’s himbo schtick, but director Paul Feig lets everyone ad-lib, resulting in lots of awkward dance sequences. Afterlife breaks its sad-sack approach whenever Paul Rudd gets on screen to turn on a charm offensive. But neither of these movies work, and not because they’re riffing when they shouldn’t riff. It’s just that somehow, against all odds, the riffing in Ghostbusters 1984 enhanced the movie’s overall theme elevating the project instead of tearing it apart.

In short, the original Ghostbusters is a perfect, unlikely object. No wonder it’s hard to replicate.

Remembrance, Not Reverence

On paper, a Ghostbusters sequel makes sense, and not just from the perspective of a soulless executive at Sony. After all, the original film follows the founding of a business dedicated to bustin’ ghosts. And while Venkman, Spengler, Stantz, and Zeddemore vanquish Gozer at the end of the movie, there must be more monsters stalking about New York City, right?

According to the excellent animated series The Real Ghostbusters, the answer is yes! As writer Dennys McCoy told Den of Geek in 2022, “The most brilliant thing [The Real Ghostbusters] did was to not change a thing from the movie.” The film established the character personalities and dynamics, and the writers just put those people into new cases and let the stories play out.