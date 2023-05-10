Star-Lord’s Marvel Movie Return Could Be With the X-Men

Written by Sam Humphries and featuring art by Paco Medina, Legendary Star-Lord followed Quill breaking away from the Guardians and honed in on his complicated relationship with his father, J’Son. As the former King of Spartax, J’Son used to lead a planetary system that frequently clashed with the Kree and Skrulls. Given that Gunn gave Star-Lord an entirely different backstory and revamped Ego the Living Planet as his father for 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, we guess his return would follow the miniseries in name alone.

Similarly, the fact the comic introduces the character of Captain Victoria as Quill’s half-sister is unlikely, given Pom Klementieff’s Mantis fleshing out the family tree. However, there’s one arc with plenty of potential – involving Star-Lord’s romance with a prominent member of the X-Men.

Romance Is on the Horizon

While it’s sad that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 didn’t bring Star-Lord and new (or is it old) Gamora together, it sets him up for a more interesting future. Even though it might sound like an unlikely pairing, Legendary Star-Lord started a relationship between Quill and Kitty Pryde, aka Shadowcat. The phasing favorite is a major mutant who was famously played by Elliot Page in X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Following Legendary Star-Lord, Quill and Pryde fought alongside each other in 2015’s Secret Wars crossover, which is poised for the live-action treatment in 2026’s Avengers: Secret Wars. Secret Wars had its own side story, with Star-Lord and Kitty Pryde featuring the pair in a war-torn Battleworld.

With an X-Men reboot on the horizon, a new version of Kitty is expected to join the MCU. There’s been a slow tease of X-Men, thanks to Tenoch Huerta’s Namor and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan being confirmed as mutants. Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine for Deadpool 3, and all eyes are on Shawn Levy’s movie for a “proper” introduction of Charles Xavier’s Gifted Youngsters into the MCU.

As pointed out by Heavy Spoilers, “The Legendary Star-Lord will return” is black text on a white background, which is different to Thor: Love and Thunder’s confirmation that Chris Hemsworth will be back for more. Heading into wild theory territory, the Legendary Star-Lord could be an alternate timeline version similar to the Earth-838 Illuminati from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Going with this, it’s possible Pryde could be Star-Lord from an alternate reality. In the comics, Shadowcat eventually took on the mantle of Star-Lord/Star-Lady when Quill became the Emperor of Spartax.