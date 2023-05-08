Confirmed Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Theory Makes the Ending Even Better

The first Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 post-credit revealed the much-hyped King Groot that Diesel had previously gushed about in a USA Today interview. It was possible that Groot’s imminent evolution into his next stage meant he’d learned English, but there’s been an altogether more heartwarming theory to bookend the trilogy, that has now been confirmed.

Over on Reddit last week, one fan theorized, “Does Groot’s ‘I love you’ towards the end signify that we as the audience finally understand him now as well?” This idea quickly caught on as someone else added, “Gunn played with this before. ‘We are Groot’ made so many people cry understanding him back in the day.” There he goes, tugging the heartstrings again. But not everyone was sold, as another reminded us that Thor said he studied Groot as an elective on Asgard.

The theory that we could now understand Groot was still a solid one that also explained why none of the Guardians reacted to him suddenly speaking English, if that was the case. Gunn had previously confirmed Star-Lord understanding Groot’s ramblings wasn’t a result of the Universal Translator, explaining, “People don’t learn Groot through knowing the language – they learn it through connecting with Groot,” We also saw this in Vol. 3 when 2014 Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) could understand him following their epic hallway fight against the High Evolutionary’s forces, and after the movie was released, Gunn took to Twitter to confirm that the theory was indeed correct

Spoiler….



Yes that’s exactly what it means. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 6, 2023

The director also dropped another interesting tidbit on Twitter, claiming that actors get two scripts depending on whether their character can understand Groot or not. Those who can understand Groot get to read his musings, while the rest simply get “I am Groot” plastered on the page. Diesel might seem like he has a pretty sweet gig by uttering the same phrases every movie, but it’s the subtle nuances that make “I am Groot” more than just three words.

We’ve certainly been able to piece together some Groot’s vocabulary over the years, with Gunn himself tragically revealing that Groot’s last words to Rocket before he was dusted in Avengers: Endgame translate as, “Dad.” And you thought THAT big Vol. 3 death was a tear-jerker! Assuming the new Guardians continue in some form with Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) and Phyla-Vell (a young Kai Zen) in tow, we could have Groot as quite the conversationalist. Then again, it would be just as easy to leave the story here after the second post-credit scene simply said, “The Legendary Star-Lord will return.”

Gunn recently told io9 how Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 evolved from the idea of a Groot and Rocket standalone. This explains why there’s so much focus on Bradley Cooper’s trash panda, although there’s definitely scope for more from Groot. We know Groot has dropped some colorful language under the guise of “I am Groot,” but it’s nothing compared to hearing Peter Quill unleash the MCU’s first f-bomb. Now that Star-Lord has set a precedent, if there’s a mythical fourth Guardians movie, it might be odd to hear Diesel cursing his way through its runtime as Groot.