Guardians of the Galaxy 3’s Phlektik Reveals a Big Secret About the Marvel Movie

In response to a Twitter fan question about Gunn voicing a character in the movie, the director deflected attention toward his pal Davidson: “My friend Pete not only voiced but actually came to visit us in Atlanta for a day and played Phlektik on set,” he tweeted.

Oh, you don’t recall seeing Phlektik? And you, deep-dive Marvel reader and constant rewatcher of MCU movies, have no idea who Phlektik is? Well, don’t be so hard on yourself. Phlektik is one of the High Evolutonary‘s guards who tries to arrest Star-Lord and Groot in the movie’s third act. Not only does Phlektik have no comics counterpart as far as we can tell, but Davidson was utterly unrecognizable as the bug-eyed alien.

Equally baffling is the reveal of the character that Gunn played: “I voiced the beautiful Lambshank,” he tweeted. “I don’t want to show her here because she’s too gorgeous and I don’t want folks to feel bad about themselves in comparison.” When another user pressed him for more information, Gunn offered this coy explanation: “Mantis screams because she sees something behind her.”

Mantis does a lot of screaming in the film, but in this case, she’s screaming because she’s startled by the experiment she’s trying to save from the High Evolutionary’s cells. While leading the children out to Knowhere, Mantis turns to see a mutated pile of gloop waddling behind her with a friendly smile on its face. That goop is Lambshank, who thanks Mantis before heading off to join the others.