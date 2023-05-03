Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Spoilers: Deaths, Ending, and What’s Next

Who Dies in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

None of the Guardians die! Instead, they have a big dance party! Sure, they get their butts beat hard right from the beginning, and it briefly appears that Groot has been beheaded by Adam Warlock, but they all make it.

Granted, two of the heroes do get close to death, most notably Rocket, who spends most of the movie in critical condition. He even starts to head into the afterlife to reunite with his otter girlfriend Lylla (voiced by Linda Cardellini, who also plays Laura Barton, wife of Hawkeye). But he’s pulled away at the last second after his fellow Guardians find a way to heal the wounds he received from Warlock.

The other is Peter Quill, who seems to repeat the mistake he made in the first movie and gets caught in space to rescue his music device, this time a Zune. Quill goes through a surprisingly gnarly transition, with his face bloating to a grotesque degree. But even he gets pulled back to the team and makes it.

But this does not mean that Guardians 3 is a movie without death. The most tragic of these deaths involve the aforementioned Lylla, one of four animals mutated by the megalomaniacal geneticist, the High Evolutionary (Chukwuidi Iwuji of Peacemaker). In a series of flashbacks woven throughout the movie, we watch as Lylla, Rocket, Teefs the Walrus (Asim Chaudhry), and Floor the Rabbit (Mikaela Hoover), overcome the painful experimentation they’ve experienced at the hands of the High Evolutionary to form a loving friendship. When Rocket realizes that the High Evolutionary plans on eradicating them instead of letting them live on Counter-Earth, he helps his friends escape. But just when they’ve almost made it out, High Evolutionary kills them, forcing Rocket to leave alone.

An equally surprising death involves a character we met in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Ayesha of the Sovereign, played by Elizabeth Debicki. The previous movie established Ayesha as the regal and pompous leader of a race of golden people, but here she’s at the behest of High Evolutionary, who wants the power of her son, Adam Warlock (Will Poulter). The dim-witted Warlock happily does the High Evolutionary’s bidding, but when the latter destroys Counter-Earth with Ayesha still on it, he turns against his maker.

Equally surprising is not another death, but the opposite. After seeing his friends get killed, the young Rocket attacks High Evolutionary, brutally clawing his face. When we catch up with him in the present, the High Evolutionary shows no signs of damage — that is, until the final battle, when his face gets ripped off. There, Rocket reveals that he’s been wearing a mask to cover the gnarly damage he received when the Raccoon attacked him. For Rocket, that’s a punishment worse than death, forcing the High Evolutionary to recognize that he is fundamentally imperfect.