How James Bond Lost His Greatest Enemy for 30 Years

The Birth of Blofeld

Ernst Stavro Blofeld first appeared in the 1961 novel Thunderball, the first of what Bond fans call the Blofeld Trilogy, along with On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1963) and You Only Live Twice (1964). Blofeld plays just a small role in Thunderball, laying out that story’s evil plot for his organization SPECTRE (Special Executive for Counter-intelligence, Terrorism, Revenge, and Extortion).

Blofeld moves to the forefront in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, in which the story turns personal. As Bond pursues Blofeld to put an end to SPECTRE’s activities, he falls in love with and marries Contessa Teresa di Vicenzo, better known as Tracy. But the marriage doesn’t last long, as Blofeld and his henchwoman Irma Bunt kill Tracy on her honeymoon. You Only Live Twice finds Bond on a warpath, hungry for revenge. Upon discovering his enemy under the alias of Swiss botanist Dr. Guntram Shatterhand, Bond tracks Blofeld and finally strangles him.

Fleming’s prose describes Blofeld as a large, imposing man with an almost spartan existence. His weighty presence was only increased by his strong moral code, one that compelled him, for example, to kill an associate who assaulted a kidnapping victim that SPECTRE promised to return unharmed after the ransom money was paid.

Although they did not follow the Fleming novels beat for beat, the James Bond movies did capture the tone of the character made for EON Productions. The character makes his first cinematic appearance in From Russia With Love (1963), where he’s referred to only as SPECTRE chief Number One. The camera never shows Blofeld’s face, and instead focuses on the white cat he holds in his hand, a conceit continued in Thunderball (1965).

After seeing his agents bested by Bond (Sean Connery) in previous missions, Blofeld decides to reveal himself in You Only Live Twice (1967), where he’s portrayed by Donald Pleasence. Blofeld escapes that encounter, only to reemerge as Comte Balthazar de Bleuchamp in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969), where he’s played by Telly Savalas, a markedly bigger man than Pleasence.

As in the novel, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service ends with Blofeld killing Bond’s new wife Tracy. Thus, Diamonds Are Forever (1971) begins with Bond (once again played by Connery, with George Lazenby’s single-film-tenure concluded) on a mission of vengeance. Bond captures Blofeld and subjects him to death by drowning in cement, only to learn that he had been duped and the real Blofeld, portrayed by Charles Gray, is still on the lose and posing as billionaire Willard Whyte.