The Worst James Bond Character Ever Was Inspired by a Series of Car Commercials

While Live and Let Die doesn’t nail the tone of Blaxploitation flicks, with its white protagonist who allows a Black woman (Gloria Hendry as Rosie Carver) to die after he beds her and fights to rescue a white woman (Jane Seymour as Roulette) from the clutches of the Black villain Kananga, Sheriff J.W. Pepper and his gaggle of Southern fried buffoons in blue do.

That doesn’t explain why Pepper would return for the follow-up film The Man With the Golden Gun, which does not take place in the American South, but in the East. As Bond and his assistant Mary Goodnight (Britt Ekland) follow the assassin Scaramanga (Christopher Lee) to Bangkok, 007 jumps into a car being test-driven by none other than J.W. Pepper.

Why did Pepper decide to vacation in Thailand? Why does he decide to go car shopping while on his vacation? These questions get no answers, other than the one provided by Live and Let Die and The Man With the Golden Gun screenwriter Tom Mankiewicz. “I love writing dumb sheriffs,” Mankiewicz explained in a bonus feature on the Live and Let Die DVD. “When you’re writing a screenplay, sometimes characters just take off with you.” Pepper even followed Mankiewicz to his Superman II script, in which Clifton James plays an unnamed bumpkin sheriff.

Be that as it may, the popularity of J.W. Higgins points to another reason for Pepper’s appearances, an issue that has dogged the franchise for decades.

Bond Lags Behind

“My dear girl, there are some things that just aren’t done, such as drinking Dom Perignon ’53 above the temperature of 38 degrees Fahrenheit,” James Bond (Sean Connery) says in 1964’s Goldfinger. “That’s just as bad as listening to the Beatles without earmuffs!” Although Bond’s didacticism is nothing new, the reference clangs, even long before Paul McCartney and Wings wrote the hit song for Live and Let Die.

But this cultural faux-pas is a good indication of how Bond usually treats trends. It always arrives too late, emulating something made popular elsewhere. 1973’s Live and Let Die tries to borrow the popularity of Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song and Shaft, both from 1971. Moonraker followed The Spy Who Loved Me in 1979 to capitalize on the success of Star Wars (1977), bumping the originally planned For Your Eyes Only to 1981. At the start of GoldenEye, Pierce Brosnan’s Bond engages in that ’90s craze of bungee jumping. At the start of the gritty Casino Royale, Daniel Craig’s Bond shows off his parkour skills.